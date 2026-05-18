PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE– The Democratic Alliance's new Chief Whip in Parliament, Glynnis Breytenbach, said she was up to the task of leading the party not only in Parliament as the Chief Whip, but also as a possible part of the National Assembly's Phala Phala impeachment committee.

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Glynnis Breytenbach discussed her new role in Parliament. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

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Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on 18 May 2026, Breytenbach has also been appointed as the Chief negotiator in Government of National Unity (GNU) matters in Parliament. She said that she looked forward to working with the team that will participate in the impeachment committee. Breytenbach clarified that her role as a negotiator in the GNU includes raising issues arising in the GNU.

Breytenbach also denied that she will lead the DA’s team on the impeachment Committee. She said that the DA’s parliamentary leader, George Michalakis is more likely to lead the team.

Why is Ramaphosa facing impeachment?

The possibility that President Cyril Ramaphosa could be impeached became a reality after the Constitutional Court ruled on 8 May that the National Assembly's vote not to implement the recommendations of the Section 89 Panel report into the Phala Phala theft was unlawful. The court further ruled that the National Assembly refer the report to an impeachment committee, which will determine whether Ramaphosa is impeached.

The Democratic Alliance was one of the parties which celebrated the Constitutional Court ruling. The party's newly elected leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis, called for Ramaphosa to be held accountable. He added that the African National Congress presided over a political culture where accountability was delayed. He called for the impeachment committee to be rational, fair and constitutional in its work.

Source: Briefly News