JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The Constitutional Court ruled on 8 May 2026 in Johannesburg that Parliament's vote on the Section 89 Panel report into the Phala Phala was unconstitutional.

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The Constitutional Court ruled in favour of the EFF and ATM. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Yusuf Abramjee posted a tweet on his @abramjee X account. The Constitutional Court made the ruling in the matter brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) against Parliament. This was after Parliament rejected the Section 89 Panel report, which revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed a violation of the law when he failed to report the theft of money at his farm.

What did the Court rule?

The court ruled that the Phala Phala vote in Parliament was invalid and unconstitutional. The court also said that the National Assembly's vote was inconsistent with the Constitution. The court ordered that the Section 89 report be referred to an impeachment committee.

Read the tweet on X here:

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The EFF earlier slammed the court for the delay in handing down the judgment in the matter. The party marched to the Constitutional Court and demanded that the court make a ruling. President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in before the judgment and said that he would accept and respect the ruling of the Constitutional Court.

SA celebrates ruling

Netizens rejoiced that impeachment proceedings would be instituted.

Shandu said:

"We work with the law."

Uyiphiwo Mdinsila said:

"You can't use a majority vote to veto a Constitutional duty."

A crime hater said:

"Amen. Today, the constitution of the country, not anyone's feeling, won."

Source: Briefly News