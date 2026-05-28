MPUMALANGA – Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni and his three co-accused have filed an urgent application to prevent their case from being re-enrolled.

Joe Sibanyoni and his co-accused have filed an urgent application to prevent the re-enrolment of their extortion and money laundering case. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

The Mpumalanga taxi boss, along with Mvimbi Masilela, Philemon Msiza, and Bafana Oupa Sindane, were charged with extortion and money laundering.

Their matter was originally struck off the roll by Chief Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni, after the State prosecutor failed to appear for the bail application on 18 May 2026.

When was the matter supposed to be heard?

After the matter was initially struck off the roll, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) met with the investigating officer to discuss re-enrolling the case. The police in Mpumalanga maintained that they had a strong case and intact evidence against the four men, and the matter was re-enrolled.

Sibanyoni, Masilela, Msiza and Sindane were supposed to appear before the Delmas Magistrate's Court on 28 May 2026, for the continuation of the case.

The urgent interdict seeks to prevent the case from going ahead, with eNCA also noting that the applicants want the court to ensure that no warrants of arrest can be issued for them pending the finalisation of the application.

Source: Briefly News