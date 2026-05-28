An investigation has been launched after nearly R80,000 allegedly disappeared from a safe in the office linked to newly appointed Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata

The money was reportedly collected from police officers for sporting events and an excellence awards ceremony that has still not happened

A criminal case has been opened against the commissioner’s former secretary, who has since resigned

R80k has vanished from the Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Vuyisisle Ncata's previous office. Images: @XFactor079/X and Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE - An Eastern Cape police office has been rocked by scandal after nearly R80,000 in cash allegedly vanished from a safe linked to newly appointed provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata.

Reports by IOL indicate that the money was reportedly discovered missing shortly after Ncata officially took over as Eastern Cape Police Commissioner on 1 April 2026.

What was the money for?

The cash had allegedly been collected over the past 12 months from police officers across 18 stations for sporting events, fun walks and an excellence awards ceremony that has still not taken place.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Police members allegedly contributed between R10 and R20 each for various events. Station commanders were also reportedly asked to pay R1,000, while junior members and captains contributed R100. SAPS Act personnel allegedly paid R50.

The district excellence awards are annual events meant to honour outstanding police officers and stations for their hard work and dedication.

How did officials discover the money was missing?

According to reports, instead of depositing the money into an official account, the cash was allegedly kept inside a safe in Ncata’s office at Mount Road police station. His secretary, Cherice Davis, was reportedly asked to look after the money, despite a bank account already existing for such funds.

The missing money was then discovered after Ncata left the district commissioner position to become the Eastern Cape Police Commissioner on 1 April 2026.

A finance officer was allegedly instructed to count the cash and discovered that all the money had disappeared.

A criminal case was opened against Davis last week. She has since resigned and is currently serving her notice period.

See X post from IOL about the case:

Investigations underway

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that the matter is being investigated by the province’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

“An internal departmental investigation is also underway,” Gantana said.

She added that no further information could be shared while investigations continue.

Sources within the police have questioned the fundraising process, with one insider alleging that officers were pressured into contributing money. Another source also raised concerns about why large amounts of cash were allegedly kept inside an office safe instead of being deposited through official channels.

The South African Police Services. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Articles on SAPS stealing money

Briefly News reported that 10 Metro Police Officers and South African Police Service officers were arrested in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, on 4 August 2025. They were arrested in Edenvale and charged with theft and corruption.

reported that 10 Metro Police Officers and South African Police Service officers were arrested in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, on 4 August 2025. They were arrested in Edenvale and charged with theft and corruption. Gauteng police arrested eight suspects in connection with a business robbery in Bedfordview on Sunday, 26 April 2026, with two serving South African Police Service (SAPS) members among those taken into custody.

Four officers from Barberton were recently arrested after allegedly stealing R1.8 million. The money was allegedly stolen from a zama zama boss.

Source: Briefly News