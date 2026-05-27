A viral online update by a social activist has sparked a massive conversation after she updated South Africans on the legal status of Mel and Peet Viljoen

The clip revealed that Mel Viljoen has been released from ICE custody and ordered to leave the United States by 30 June 2026

Viewers celebrated the news, eagerly counting down the days until the reality TV star is sent back to Mzansi to see her face-to-face

An informative activist shared Mel's reason for still being in the US after he was recently released from ICE detention. Image: @biancasays3

Source: TikTok

A content creator has sent South Africans into a tailspin after sharing an update regarding The Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel, who is allegedly released from ICE detention and living with a friend in the US. The video was shared by digital commentator @biancasays3 on 25 May 2026, adding that Mel was wearing an ankle monitor by the United States immigration authorities while still in their country.

The creator details that Mel has officially been let out of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after being held for over two months. According to the update, Mel, who is wearing an ankle monitor, was granted a voluntary departure order, meaning she must fly back to South Africa rather than face a forced, handcuffed deportation.

Mel’s one ticket out of America

She is currently said to be staying at a residential property with an American friend to wrap up her affairs with a strict legal deadline to exit the country by 30 June 2026. TikTok user @biancasays3 also added a touch of irony to the report, noting that upon her release, Mel’s priorities were a Starbucks coffee, to get a facial, and to have her hair and nails professionally done. Meanwhile, her husband Peet remains behind bars in federal custody awaiting his own immigration court hearing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The countdown to 30 June 2026 begins

The update video drew massive comments from local South Africans who have been closely monitoring the couple's spectacular downfall abroad. The general response was far from sympathetic. Viewers expressed joy and satisfaction at the news that the couple was officially heading back home. Others stated that 30 June 2026 was a significant day in Mzansi. They noted that the day coincides with the planned March-to-March protest, aimed at addressing the illegal foreign immigrants in the country.

Locals felt no sympathy for Mel after hearing she had been ordered to leave the US. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @🤎ItuMelanin said:

"She must go to Australia after talking all that nonsense she said about our country."

User @Mandela shared:

"30 June is a real date 😂."

User @ Mazz added:

"She can come home; she has been through the most."

User @Sarah said:

"Are we waiting for the GoFundMe sob story to go up🤔? It wouldn't surprise me."

JUser @ayB2703 asked:

"Can we meet them at arrivals with welcome back banners and some laughs?"

User @ShirleyB joked:

"30th June is an important day in Southa. Can we have it declared a public holiday, assebief😂?"

3 Briefly News articles about the Viljoens

Social activist Bianca discussed Peet and Mel Viljoen's statement while on a seven-week detention in a US immigration facility, sparking a massive online debate.

A local comedian shared a hilarious skit mocking Mel and Peet Viljoen’s claims about their arrest being illegal and their valuables that were allegedly stolen by the American police.

Human rights activist Pieter Kriel’s old clip about reality TV stars Melany Viljoen and her husband Peet's real reasons for leaving the country resurfaced amid their arrest in the US.

Source: Briefly News