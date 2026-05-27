Omphile’s mom shared an emotional message to her missing child during a podcast appearance that left many moved

Authorities have made arrests linked to the case as the search and investigation continue to develop

South Africans reacted strongly online, flooding social media with messages of support and concern

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Nompumelelo broke down as she relayed a message to her missing daughter. Image: @therealitywithdolphine

Source: TikTok

Omphile's mom has delivered a heartfelt message to her missing daughter on a podcast. South Africans get emotional.

In the video posted on 26 May 2026 on @therealitywithdolphine's TikTok, Nompumelelo Sithole relays a message to her missing two-year-old daughter, Omphile Sithole, as she sheds tears. The video, taken from a segment of a podcast called The Reality with Dolphine, shows Nompumelelo seated next to the host, Mohlala Dolphine, as she adresses her child, saying she misses her, and can't wait to see her and hear from her. The mother says:

"I can't wait to hold you in my hands, I can't wait to take you out....Mommy has bought you Winter clothes."

She spoke to Mohlala Dolphine on her podcast. Image: @therealitywithdolphine

Source: TikTok

The investigation has led to arrests being made

The 2-year-old was discovered missing on 2 May at around 6 am in Ga Mabulela after her grandmother reportedly woke up to find the child no longer beside her. It is said that the bedroom window and homestead gate were both open at the time. The South African Police Service immediately launched a search operation, while the disappearance shocked the local community, with residents noting how unusual such an incident was for the village.

Briefly News later reported that Omphile's paternal grandparents were arrested on charges of negligence, in connection with the disappearance of the child. Authorities are still intensifying investigations into the circumstances surrounding the child’s case. Reports indicate that the arrest forms part of ongoing police efforts to trace what happened to the toddler, whose disappearance has caused public concern and emotional reactions online.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi encourages the mother

South Africans shared their thoughts on what happened and the investigation involving the missing child. This is what Mzansi said on @therealitywithdolphine's page:

⚪️White Pearl…⚪️ asked:

"Did anyone question why the window was opened in winter!!?"

chubby sisanda wrote:

"Your mother in law knows something, trust me. 😭😭😭"

N O M S A commented:

"She's so strong, nna nkeb le mpeile Saturday 😭"

Ashley S Williams exclaimed:

"What hurts the most is that someone sleeps knowing the truth 💔"

Gabby la ngobz said:

"This lady did nothing wrong. A lot of kids grew up with their grandparents, while they still go figure out life to secure the kids' future. She did nothing wrong. She trusts them with her daughter."

Mathembis added:

"Mommy bought u Winter clothes 😭😭😭yooo."

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Source: Briefly News