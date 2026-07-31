Gabisile Tshabalala joins Inimba Season 2 as Thokozile, Zethu's outspoken older sister who returns after years away

Thokozile's surprise comeback coincides with Zethu's journey into motherhood, setting the stage for family conflict

Tshabalala said viewers should expect laughter, love and loads of chaos from her character

Gabisile Tshabalala's bold new Inimba role promises laughs and chaos. Image: Gabisile Tshabalala

Source: Instagram

Gabisile Tshabalala is set to make a memorable entrance in Inimba Season 2 with a character who is equal parts outspoken, unpredictable and unapologetic. As reported by Bona, the actress joins the Mzansi Magic telenovela from Monday, 3 August, as Thokozile, Zethu's older sister.

After splitting from her truck-driver boyfriend and spending years running from responsibility, Thokozile suddenly returns to her family's doorstep just as Zethu prepares to welcome her first child, setting the stage for explosive family drama.

Thokozile's homecoming stirs family tensions

Thokozile's return is far from a peaceful family reunion. Bona reports that the outspoken woman arrives with a fearless personality that is bound to ruffle feathers. Having been absent for years, she walks back into her family's lives at a crucial moment, creating the perfect recipe for conflict, emotional confrontations and unexpected twists as everyone adjusts to her larger-than-life presence.

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Gabisile explains what drew her to the role

Speaking to Bona, Tshabalala said she immediately connected with Thokozile's free spirit because the character says exactly what's on her mind without holding back. She added that Thokozile reminded her of her younger self, when she was more carefree and comfortable speaking openly.

The actress also explained that beneath the humour lies emotional pain. She compared the character to social media, saying people often hide their struggles while presenting a happy image to the world. Drawing from her own life, she said she understands the importance of appearing strong despite personal challenges.

Viewers can expect fun, love and plenty of chaos

Teasing what's ahead, she said fans should brace themselves for laughter, love and plenty of chaos. Image: Gabisile Tshabalala

Source: Instagram

Tshabalala described working with the Inimba cast and crew as a warm and welcoming experience that quickly felt like home. Teasing what's ahead, she said fans should brace themselves for laughter, love and plenty of chaos when Thokozile arrives in Cosmo City.

The actress compared Thokozile to entertainer Zodwa Wabantu, saying she is the kind of person people will either love or love to hate. Even so, she remains authentic, carefree and true to herself, making her one of the season's most unpredictable new arrivals.

Gabisile backs Bonko amid ongoing controversy

Recently Briefly News reported that actress Gabisile Tshabalala publicly showed support for Bonko Khoza after Bomb Productions released a statement saying its internal investigation found insufficient evidence to substantiate former Red Ink co-star Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku's sexual assault allegations.

Commenting on Lerato Mvelase's Instagram post, Gabisile said:

"The enemy is after the male seed,"

Adding that people should pray, a remark that divided social media. While some backed her stance, others criticised her comments, arguing the production company's statement was not proof that the alleged incident did not happen.

Source: Briefly News