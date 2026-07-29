South African actress Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni announced the passing of her mother on social media on Tuesday, 28 July 2026

Rosemary shared an emotional post revealing she is struggling to process her grief and make sense of her loss

Fellow celebrities and fans flooded the actress's comments with heartfelt messages of condolence and support

Rosemary Zimu confirmed her mother's passing. Image: rosemary_zimu

Source: Instagram

Beloved South African actress Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni has shared the devastating news that her mother has passed away. The announcement, made on social media on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, moved many to tears as fans and celebrities rallied around her with an outpouring of love.

Zimu-Mnguni is known for her work on South African television and has built a dedicated following who closely support her both on and off screen.

Rosemary Zimu-Mguni mourns her mother's death

In a deeply personal post, the Strings Attached actress did not hold back, laying bare the raw emotions she is navigating in the wake of her loss. Rather than reaching for polished words, she described the disorienting reality of grief in a way that clearly struck a chord with many of her followers.

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"I don't know how to do this. I honestly don't know how to live in a world where my mom isn't just a phone call away. I don't know how to make sense of this kind of pain. Bathong, I'm heartbroken. I'm angry. I'm confused. Some moments I feel numb, and others I can't stop crying," she wrote.

The actress did not disclose any details surrounding the circumstances of her mother's passing.

See her tribute post on Instagram below:

Celebrities and fans offer support

The comments section quickly filled with messages of comfort from those who have walked the same painful road.

Former Generations star Katlego Danke was among those who responded, writing:

"Oh my hon.. I am so so sorry for your loss. Nothing at all makes sense when losing a mom. I will pray for you. Lots of love to you..❤️"

Actress Simz Ngema also reached out, saying:

"I pray that God gives you strength and hope during this difficult time. I'm so sorry for your loss nana❤️"

Fans were equally moved, with many sharing their own experiences of loss.

Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) wrote:

"Askies 😢 Grief is love, with nowhere to go."

@cindy_thando added:

"I'm so sorry, mama. May God continue to give you strength and comfort. I love you. ❤️🫂"

Fans and celebrities mourned the death of Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni's mother. Image: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Rosemary Zimu reveals pregnancy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rosemary Zimu revealed that she was pregnant with a cover feature in Batswadi magazine.

The Happiness Is a Four-Letter Word actress revealed how her world was initially turned upside down after she discovered she was expecting.

Source: Briefly News