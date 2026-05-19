Fan-favourite actress Rosemary Zimu has opened up about returning to the small screen after a 2-year break

Zimu recently made headlines when she scored a leading role in Mzansi Magic's latest mini-series, Strings Attached

Social media users previously commented on the trailer and Zimu's role on the show

Rosemary Zimu opens up about her role in 'Strings Attached'. Image: RosemaryZimu

Source: Getty Images

Former Savage Beauty and Scandal! actress Rosemary Zimu recently got candid about portraying the character of Lethabo in Mzansi Magic's Strings Attached.

Zimu stars opposite former Isibaya and Scandal! actor Melusi Mbele, who portrays her love interest in the mini-series.

The talented actress previously received attention on social media when she announced the arrival of her newborn baby after turning 32.

Entertainment commentator Hlumza shared a trailer of Zimu's latest character on his X account on 1 May 2026.

"Mzansi Magic has released the official trailer of their new mini-series, Strings Attached. The series will star Rosemary Zimu, Melusi Mbele, and Slindile Nodangala. Starts 4 May, Monday at 20h00," he said.

Zimu shared in an interview with Sowetan on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, that she fell in love with Lethabo the moment she auditioned for the character.

"Lethabo is a woman who wants to fix everyone around her. She believes she can heal and change the man she loves," adds Zimu.

Booking the role also felt like a validation that she still belonged to the industry and still loved what she does. The actress also hopes people start thinking differently about abuse and toxic relationships after watching Strings Attached.

According to media reports, Strings Attached follows the character of Rosemary Zimu, Lethabo. A hardworking breadwinner who believes she has found her chance at love. Lethabo meets Xolani (played by Melusi Mbele), a charming and mysterious businessman who seems to offer her everything she desires. However, Zolani's charm turns into control, and pulls Lethabo into a dangerous cycle of manipulation.

"What begins as a fairytale quickly takes a dark and unsettling turn," says Jabu McDonald on X.

South Africans comment on the mini-series cast and storyline

@crazythatoo replied:

"Okay, okay, we will watch, but it reminds me of the Queen’s storyline involving Kea and that abusive boyfriend."

@MelaninSneziey said:

"Oh, I'm glad it's a series, I thought Kuzoba iBioskop."

@Precious_got wrote:

"Ok, I kinda like it."

@RELEH_LEGODI responded:

"This shows that boy moms raise bullies."

@negative_warona said:

"I will watch this to the end because I love love Rosemary."

@PradaX_Bee reacted:

"I’m not sure how I’m feeling about it yet."

@ShweleNgelosi commented:

"It looks interesting."

@MuchLikeMarty wrote:

"It looks good. Dark but gripping. Hope it offers a bit of camp."

@luxe_views replied:

"South African production companies, wow!"

@_iamTeezaKF said:

"I know Keneilwe and Melusi are good actors, but this storyline has been told before, like we've seen a controlling man with abusive tendencies. Kante, what do they study at AFDA that's so expensive? I am curious."

@kaydimaks asked:

"Why the same storyline with this girl? I'm tired, honestly."

@Precious_got reacted:

"Gosh, we’ve seen this storyline before."

Talented actress Rosemary Zimu plays Lethabo in 'Strings Attached'. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Savage Beauty' actress Rosemary Zimu celebrates 30th birthday with style and gratitude

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Rosemary Zimu celebrated her 30th birthday in style, expressing gratitude to God for the lessons, challenges, and blessings in her life.

Rosemary gained attention for her roles in popular Netflix shows like Savage Beauty and Ayeye Stripped.

Reflecting on her journey in the entertainment industry, Rosemary acknowledges the rapid growth she's experienced.

Source: Briefly News