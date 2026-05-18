South African media personality Shauwn Mkhize caused a stir with her video, where she was leading the Mbabane Highlanders to their next game

The soccer club president, Mam'Mkhize, had social media in a frenzy with many people calling her out for her attention-seeking behaviour

Many people also discussed the SARS issue, especially looking at how she recently showed off her car

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Shauwn Mkhize led the Mbabane Highlanders in a dramatic video. Image: Kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Shauwn Mkhize caused a stir when she posted a viral video of her seemingly leading her soccer team to their next tournament.

Mkhize, who is the President of the Mbabane Highlanders, caused a stir with her video, which had Mzansi dragging her attention-seeking ways.

X blog page @MDNnewss captioned the video:

"Mamkhize confidently led the Mbabane Highlanders squad to the stadium for the Mbabane Derby."

The video came shortly after Mbabane Highlanders AM coach Sly Mosala praised Shauwn Mkhize and the general manager Richard Makhoba. He believes that Shauwn and Makhoba have helped take the team to greater heights in eSwatini, and some of her supporters seem to think so.

The dramatic video sees Mkhize walking in front of the motorcade as she leads the team to victory. Dressed in all-white, Mkhize proudly took on the role of leader, literally.

Shauwn Mkhiz's Mbabane Highlanders won the game following her dramatic stunt. Image: Kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Mzansi calls Mam'Mkhize an attention seeker

South African social media users called Shauwn Mkhize an attention seeker. Some could only imagine what would have happened if the team had not won the game.

@PulseOnlineInfo laughed:

"Lol, she’s finishing the last few cents she has with a football club still."

@Moshe_Meso reacted:

"Grabbing every bit of attention that’s left and available."

@TheGeopol shared:

"Mamkhize never learns. If you own a football club, it's good to stay far away from it, thats the problem with new money its always trying to prove a point. The game is gone."

@MundaneMLG said:

"We need to address our culture and our relationship with wealth/success because this is nonsense. 99% of our wealthy black people embrace and aspire to be Hollywood celebs in their lifestyle. We don’t want to be actually wealthy, we want to LOOK rich, especially to other black people."

@SibekoMond766 defended Shauwn:

"To those who are still hoping MaMkhize will go broke, khohlwani. MaMkhize is paying SARS with her assets. All her money was never touched. Her main revenue stream, Zikhulise Construction, is still operating well."

@MoMadibi questioned:

"At what stage does an adult stop seeking attention or chasing clout?"

Shauwn Mkhize causes stir with new car

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize posted a video of herself travelling to Zambia with socialite Zari Hassan. "This is how we do it… with grace, presence and purpose. Zambia, thank you for the beautiful welcome. Let’s move,” she captioned the post.

On 2 May 2026, the clip was reshared on X, and it sparked comparisons to her past luxury lifestyle and ongoing battle with SARS. Fans and trolls debated whether her lifestyle had truly changed or if she was deliberately keeping a low profile.

Source: Briefly News