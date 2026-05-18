SA Rugby’s concerns over overworked players have sparked fresh uncertainty around South African teams competing in Europe

Sharks owner Marco Masotti says privately funded franchises cannot continue carrying heavy financial losses alone

The growing disagreement could shape the future of South African rugby and its place in elite global competitions

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Sharks owner Marco Masotti has issued a warning to SA Rugby over funding. Image: MarcoMasotti

Source: Twitter

Sharks owner Marco Masotti has warned SA Rugby that franchise owners may stop covering financial losses if South African teams are pulled out of the Investec Champions Cup, as tensions grow over player welfare and the demanding rugby calendar.

The warning follows comments made by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander during the organisation’s General Meeting on Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Cape Town.

During this meeting, the governing body reported record sponsorship revenue that exceeded broadcast revenues for the first time. Further details and official minutes can typically be accessed on the SA Rugby Official Website.

SA Rugby reports record income thanks to brilliant Boks yet ... 14 May,2026 — SPRINGBOKS. Mike Greenaway|Published 8 hours ago. SARU president Mark Alexander. Image: Backpagepix. The adage “everyone loves a w... independentonsaturday.co.za

, where he revealed that some players are spending up to 11 months a year on duty.

“We generate our income from participating in tournaments. Participation is important, but our players are overworked,” Alexander said.

He went on to say that SA Rugby would have to make difficult decisions as an organisation over the next month or two. He added that any decision taken would be in the best interests of the players.

According to KickOff Rugby, the Champions Cup is believed to be one of the competitions under review ahead of SA Rugby’s planned July discussions.

SA Rugby admits players are overworked amid Champions Cup concerns

The issue of player welfare has become a major talking point in South African rugby since local franchises joined northern hemisphere competitions. Long-distance travel, expanded tournament schedules and international commitments have placed additional strain on players throughout the season.

Masotti admitted that concerns around burnout were real. He told KickOff Rugby:

“I am very concerned about player welfare.

“It is an important conversation.”

However, he stressed that South African teams still needed to compete against the world’s strongest clubs to remain competitive and financially viable.

Sharks owner Marco Masotti warns SA Rugby over growing financial losses

Masotti also raised concerns about the financial pressure being placed on privately funded franchises.

He said rugby needed investment in the club game. He added that South African franchises needed to play in the most high-profile and lucrative competitions.

Masotti also said the country’s major franchises were operating at a loss. He added that owners like him were covering the financial shortfall. The Sharks' owner said the current funding structure was becoming difficult to sustain.

“The model of SARU making decisions for private businesses and effectively pushing the costs of financing the game in South Africa onto the major unions is not sustainable.”

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander. Image: Phil Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Champions Cup exit fears spark fresh uncertainty for South African rugby

Masotti warned that franchise owners could reconsider their financial involvement if South African teams withdraw from the Champions Cup.

“We need much more of the pie so we can build local depth and manage player welfare,” he explained.

“Let me be clear — I will no longer fund the losses, and all of the owners will feel the same way, if we pull out of the Champions Cup.”

The Sharks owner's comments have intensified debate around the future of South African rugby in Europe, with SA Rugby expected to revisit the issue in July.

The debate has now put SA Rugby and franchise owners on a collision course. While SA Rugby is concerned about player welfare and burnout, franchise owners say the financial pressure is becoming too much. With the Champions Cup under review, the next few months could have a huge impact on the future of South African rugby.

New Zealand rugby player’s death sparks emotional tributes

Briefly News previously reported that New Zealand rugby player Eugene Hanna died days after suffering a serious injury during his team’s opening match of the season in Auckland.

The tragedy left teammates and clubs mourning the 30-year-old, while also putting fresh focus on player welfare and the growing physical demands of rugby.

Source: Briefly News