Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly planning to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the demanding 2026/27 season.

The Soweto club has lacked consistency in front of goal, with forwards such as Ashley Du Preez, Etiosa Ighodaro, and Khanyisa Mayo all affected by injuries and fluctuating form, among other challenges.

In response to these difficulties, the Naturena-based outfit is actively scouting for more reliable goal scorers to improve their cutting edge.

One of the players on their radar is TS Galaxy striker Junior Zindoga, who is being considered as a possible addition for the next campaign.

The Zimbabwean attacker has been identified as a candidate to help solve the team’s ongoing struggles in the final third during recent transfer periods.

The former Marumo Gallants forward has recorded three goals and three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Rockets.

Scouting assessment positive on Zindoga

Interest in the 27-year-old is said to go beyond casual observation, with internal evaluations indicating that the Chiefs technical team sees attributes in him that align with their playing philosophy.

According to a source, “The club’s scouts are convinced he could integrate well at Chiefs.

“They view him as a natural finisher who mainly needs to be positioned inside the box to convert chances created by players like [Glody] Lilepo and [Wandile] Duba. That is why they are keeping a close watch on him.”

Since arriving at the Mpumalanga-based side at the beginning of the current season, Zindoga has been a regular feature in the Rockets’ squad.

After leaving Gallants following a spell in Eswatini with Nsingizini United, he has settled into the demands of South African top-flight football under coach Sead Ramovic.

Squad changes expected at Naturena

With third place secured and qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup confirmed, the Chiefs management is under pressure to assemble a squad capable of competing domestically and on the continent.

Their interest in Zindoga reflects a growing preference for proven PSL players who already understand the local game environment.

The club has also recently appointed Bheki Shongwe as its new CEO, marking the start of a refreshed administrative and sporting direction.

While some supporters question Zindoga’s relatively low goal tally this season, the scouting department believes his positioning and movement inside the penalty area could be far more effective when combined with the creative talent at Naturena.

As the transfer window nears, attention will be on whether Amakhosi can reach an agreement with TS Galaxy to secure the Zimbabwean forward’s signature for next season.

Source: Briefly News