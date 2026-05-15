Gelson Dala’s appearance during Angola’s U17 clash with Mali quickly became one of the most talked-about moments on social media

Football fans flooded social media with jokes and disbelief after the goalkeeper collected the Man of the Match award

The viral reactions reignited long-running debates around youth football and player eligibility in Africa and the measures authorities are taking

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Angolan U17 goalkeeper Gelson Dala sparks debate online. Image: Osasuo

Source: Twitter

Angola Under-17 goalkeeper Gelson Dala has sparked heated debate online after winning the Man of the Match award during Angola’s goalless draw against Mali at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The goalkeeper became a trending topic on X on 14 May 2026 after football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana questioned whether the player was truly under 17 years old.

“This player is under 17 years of age? We are really joking in Africa,” Obayiuwana posted.

The comments section quickly exploded with reactions, jokes and debates from football fans across Africa and beyond.

Gelson Dala’s appearance sparks viral reactions

Several users reacted humorously after the Angolan goalkeeper collected the Man of the Match award.

“This man is old enough to be a father of two,” wrote @Iam_agt.

Another user, @Sbuda_H, posted:

“This one is in his late 20s if not early 30s. He’s even balding.”

@rationalbiohack added:

“He looks like he is the father of 2 16 year olds.”

Sports content creator Sahil Ebrahim later shared what he said were Dala’s official details.

“Official records state date of birth as 22 September 2009,” Ebrahim wrote while responding to followers questioning the goalkeeper’s age.

According to the records shared online, Dala is reportedly 16 years old.

Fans defend Angola goalkeeper amid online criticism

Not everyone joined the criticism, with several users defending Dala and warning against judging players purely based on appearance.

Ubuntu-Africa responded to the controversy by writing:

“Every player participating in the tournament in Morocco underwent MRI testing. This approach has significantly reduced overage player issues in recent editions.”

The account also criticised journalists and fans for rushing to conclusions without researching how youth eligibility systems work.

Another user, @Hymnbuk_of_Isra, suggested genetics could influence appearance, while others pointed out that some teenagers naturally look older than their age.

The debate soon evolved into a wider discussion about age fraud in African football, an issue that has followed youth competitions for decades.

Both CAF and FIFA now use MRIs to detect age cheating in youth tournaments. Image: CAF_Media

Source: Twitter

How CAF and FIFA use MRI scans to fight age fraud

Football authorities including FIFA and CAF now use MRI wrist scans to help detect age fraud in youth tournaments. The scans examine bone growth and wrist fusion. Medical experts then assess whether players are likely to fall within the correct age category.

FIFA introduced MRI testing at the U17 World Cup in 2009 after growing concerns about age cheating. BBC Sport previously reported that research suggested up to 35% of players in some earlier youth tournaments may have been overage.

CAF later expanded MRI testing across African youth competitions. In 2023, CNN reported that Cameroon disqualified more than 30 players after eligibility tests ahead of Under-17 competitions.

Ghana’s women’s U17 team was also banned in 2022 and fined US$100,000 (about R1.8 million) following investigations into alleged age cheating.

Football authorities have also introduced digital registration systems and FIFA identification numbers to reduce identity fraud and manipulation of player records.

African football stereotypes return online

While many reactions were playful, some users argued the comments reinforced stereotypes often directed at African football. Others, however, warned against automatically assuming wrongdoing based only on appearance.

Despite the viral debate, there has been no official suggestion from CAF that Angola breached tournament eligibility regulations.

Gelson Dala’s Man of the Match performance quickly became one of the tournament’s biggest talking points online. The reactions showed that, despite stricter FIFA and CAF testing systems, age eligibility remains a sensitive issue in youth football

FIFA World Cup ticket controversy sparks backlash

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA is facing backlash ahead of the 2026 World Cup after fans accused the organisation of using misleading stadium seating maps during ticket sales.

California authorities have now launched a review into the issue after supporters claimed some expensive ticket categories were later linked to seats that originally appeared cheaper on earlier maps. FIFA has defended the system, insisting the maps were only intended as general guides for fans.

Source: Briefly News