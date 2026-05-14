On Thursday, 14 May 2026, Cardi B broke her silence after a trending video showed her arguing with Stefon Diggs outside a coffee shop in Maryland

The Am I The Drama rapper addressed the situation on X (Twitter) and explained why she was yelling at her baby daddy

Some social media users defended the rapper, while others doubted her explanation and suggested there was more to the argument

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Cardi B explained why she was yelling at Stefon Diggs. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage, Raymond Hall/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

United States rapper Cardi B has broken her silence after a video of her fighting with her baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, went viral on social media.

The Bodak Yellow rapper is working on her relationship with the father of her third child, months after news that it had ended in tears.

Social media users speculated that there was trouble in paradise after a video of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs arguing outside a coffee shop in Maryland surfaced. In the video, the rapper was spotted yelling at Diggs.

Why was Cardi B yelling at Stefon Diggs?

On Thursday, 14 May 2026, Cardi B took to her official X (Twitter) account and explained why she was yelling at her baby daddy, Stefon Diggs. In her characteristic wit, the mother of three said that she was just hungry. Cardi B’s tweet read:

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“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”

See the post below:

Peeps react to Cardi B's excuse for yelling at Stefon Diggs

Cardi B’s hilarious excuse gained traction on the microblogging platform and sparked a hotchpotch of reactions. The comments ranged from hilarious memes to netizens sharing similar experiences to others denying that she was telling the truth.

Here are some of the comments:

@bshetty13 said:

“Some celebrities forget the internet treats normal human behaviour like breaking news. 😭”

@Brutal_Realist_ mused:

“Fame is strange because people slowly stop allowing celebrities to be ordinary humans with ordinary emotional moments. One angry sentence becomes ‘controversy.’ One bad day becomes a headline. One argument becomes public analysis. Meanwhile, regular people say worse things before breakfast.”

@Pinkdoll_love said:

“You’re a human being. Don’t let them tell you otherwise.”

@green610_ shared:

“You can’t do anything as a celebrity anymore; they're going to act like nobody in the world has the same problems you have 🤣”

@Real_Ebube disagreed:

“Girl, blink twice if you need help. This sounds like a cover-up because that tantrum wasn't about hunger.”

@ifiweretheree agreed:

“Not gonna lie, being hungry has definitely started arguments that food immediately ended 😭”

@BosSportsBros disagreed:

“Ya, I don’t think you were cussing him out over a latte and blueberry muffin, Cardi.”

@bardigangonlyy asked:

“The coffee shop and the market were next door. Babe, you couldn’t walk over there and get a doughnut or a piece of bread? 😭”

Peeps reacted to Cardi B's excuse for yelling at Stefon Diggs. Image: Justin Edmonds

Source: Getty Images

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky fight at the Met Gala?

Cardi B isn't the only celebrity whose relationship has come under scrutiny following an argument.

Briefly News previously reported that a video of Rihanna and her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, seemingly arguing at the Met Gala, went viral on social media.

The celebrity couple’s teams responded to the video, denying that the two were arguing and explaining what happened between them.

Source: Briefly News