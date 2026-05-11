On Sunday, 10 May 2026, Denise Zimba shared a video dedicated to her daughters on Mother's Day

In the caption, the How to Ruin Christmas actress shared what did not happen on Mother's Day

Fellow celebrities, such as Enhle Mbali, and social media users flooded the comments with comforting messages

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Denise Zimba left South Africans teary-eyed after sharing a video on Mother's Day. Image: missdenisezimba

Source: Instagram

Media personality Denise Zimba left South Africans teary-eyed after sharing an emotional post on Mother’s Day.

Zimba previously trended after she lost custody of her two daughters, Leah and Mila, to her estranged husband, Jakob Schlichting. This was after the High Court ruled in his favour and allowed him to relocate with the child to Germany while Denise Zimba lives in Cape Town.

Denise Zimba shares touching message to daughters

On Mother’s Day, Sunday, 10 May 2026, the former Generations: The Legacy actress shared a poignant post on her official Instagram account. In the caption, she shared that she had not received a call from her children on Mother’s Day. The caption read:

“Heal out loud, without shame. Didn’t even get a call … but it’s ok. GOD.”

The post consisted of footage of her giving birth to her daughters and the time she spent with them.

In a voice-over, Denise Zimba reassured her daughters that she will always love them and will continue fighting to regain full custody.

“Even though I am not close, I make sure that every seed I plant is for you to always know there are trees for you to feed on. Ones that will reach so far out that you will be able to take shelter from the imbalance of this world. I am, and always will be, proud of you two girls. Just know that God’s will and God’s order should never be questioned. I fight for you every day just by staying alive. I pray for your covering and your tiny little hearts that have hurt so much,” Denise Zimba said before adding, “I will forever be your mama. Now and every lifetime to come”.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

SA reacts to Denise Zimba's emotional Mother's Day post

Social media users, including fellow actress Enhle Mbali, who also went through a bitter divorce, flooded the comments with words of comfort and encouragement. Others criticised the High Court ruling that allowed Zimba’s children to relocate to Germany with their father. Some shared similar experiences.

Here are some of the comments:

_musadhladhla said:

“Nothing makes sense about separating small children from their MOTHER.”

afrodee_26 remarked:

“😢No mother deserves to be separated from her kids. God will restore this beautiful bond❤️”

curve.kay shared:

“🫂 From a mommy who is experiencing exactly what you are experiencing. It’s the most painful thing ever. I’m unable to even say it will be okay because I understand the pain and don’t even know if it will ever make sense or be okay. But you are stronger than you think, and one day, when they are old enough, they will see for themselves, and you will get a chance to tell them your truth.”

enhlembali_ reacted:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

langenihlubi said:

“Iyooooo, this is very painful to watch, how much more to experience! May God give you a solution to this and you get reunited with your angels ❤️”

SA reacted to Denise Zimba's Mother’s Day message to her daughters. Image: missdenisezimba

Source: Instagram

Denise Zimba spends Easter without daughters

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported in a 2025 report that Denise Zimba spent the Easter weekend without her daughters.

After she shared the post, social media users comforted the How To Ruin Christmas actress.

Source: Briefly News