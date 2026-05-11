South African Airways (SAA) celebrated Mother’s Day with a heartwarming post featuring a veteran cabin crew member and her pilot daughter

The video was shared on Facebook, where many viewers showed the mom and daughter love, calling them inspirational

Social media users were moved by the story of legacy and love, praising the crew member for her dedication as a single mother and a professional

A veteran SAA cabin crew member and her pilot daughter posed together in their airline uniform. Image: FlySAA

Source: Facebook

The national carrier’s moving post on social media to highlight a unique family connection within their staff gained widespread attention.

The clip was shared on the official FlySAA Facebook account on 10 May, where it gained massive engagement and positive feedback from the online community.

Filming inside an aircraft, Cynthia Patterson discussed her nearly four-decade career with SAA, mentioning that her original plan was to only stay for a short period.

A legacy taking flight

Her daughter Alessia Patterson, who has been a First Officer for 10 years, credits her career path to her mother’s influence and hard work. The pilot had been an international traveller from a young age, which allowed her to see the world through her mother’s profession before earning her flying stripes.

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Briefly News reached out to FlySAA for a comment. At the time of publication, they had not responded.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loves the mom and daughter's story

The clip garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the mom and daughter duo. Many viewers praised Cynthia for her hard work and dedication to fulfilling her daughter's dreams as a single parent, noting that it could not have been easy. Some said their story was inspirational and was proof to other single moms that anything was possible. Others said the mom had not only inspired Alessia to follow the aviation career path, but had also inspired her to be an amazing mom. Those who knew the crew member described her as a soft-spoken and hard-working woman.

Viewers celebrated the duo, admitting they were touched by their story. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Kirsten Erentzen commented:

"Alessia Patterson. This is so special. Your mom is a wonderful human, Alessia. Well done, mom and daughter, you are the ultimate dream team."

User @Rene Arlene George said:

"Cynthia, you have not only inspired Alessia to follow the aviation path, but you have also inspired her to be an amazing Mother. Blessed Mother's Day."

User @Helen Hav added:

"Fabulous! Remember working as a flight attendant with Cynthia Patterson. Hardworking and soft spoken."

User @Simone Adrienne Carter commented:

"Wow, what a fabulous post! Cynthia Patterson, you are incredible, hearty congratulations for the fantastic job you've done as a mother, as well as your many successful years as a very hard-working & loyal cabin crew member! And congratulations to Alessia Patterson for your achievement! Wishing you both many more happy flying adventures, hopefully together occasionally too! I'm super proud of you both! (And Cynthia, you & Alessia look more like sisters than mother & daughter)."

User @Chris Botman-Scheider shared:

"Absolutely beautiful life story. What an inspiration to all single moms out there. Well done, Cynthia Patterson."

User @Wisdom Tanaka Madekufamba said:

"I’m proud of you guys, what a blessing."

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Source: Briefly News