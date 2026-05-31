The Xaba family from the Free State made headlines following a tragedy that took the lives of many of their relatives in one accident

The car crash that took place on the R712 road between Qwaqwa and Harrismith on 23 May 2026 claimed five young lives

Even more devastating, the Xaba family was already in mourning over a recent loss also caused by a fatal road collision

Five family members died in a fatal crash. Image: Rick Elkins

Source: UGC

The horror the Xaba family experienced is nothing short of a nightmare, as they lost many loved ones. The spokesman of the Road Incident Management System (RIMS), Sipho Towa, confirmed that the terrible accident killed seven people in total. The surviving members of the family were left to organise a mass funeral shortly after a previous burial.

According to the Daily Sun, five cousins in a bakkie were killed in a collision with a VW Golf 5. The family members aged between 24 and 34 passed away while travelling to Harrismith, KZN. The deceased were: Bambisa Sipho, Thembinkosi Lucky Xaba (28), Thulani Xaba (34), Thabang Edward Xaba (26), and Pikimozi Alex Xaba (24). The spokesperson of RIMS said that their bakkie burned down at the scene, and family members identified the deceased using driver's licenses. Eight people in total were involved in the car accident, only one survived after suffering injuries and being admitted to Thebe Hospital in Harrismith.

The Xaba family opened up that car accidents have become common in their family. Before the death of five cousins, the Xabas had returned from a Harrismith relative's funeral. The latest is the third accident in the family, and some members survived previous accidents with injuries. Since their appeal for help, the mayor visited the devastated family, promising them all the help they needed.

The Xaba family suffered multiple car accidents. Image: Johannes Plenio Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa mourns Xaba family

Many people were heartbroken by the details of how one family lost so many lives. South Africans expressed their sorrow and condolences. Read online users' comments:

@Mhlontlo10 said:

"Now six of the same family are gone in one shot! Witchcraft."

@ScuderiaRed_ commented:

"Way too many accidents happening, bruh, this is getting weird."

@15TeeJa· was moved by the horror crash:

"The saddest thing I have ever read, may they all rest well."

@YolandaPLK was stunned by the devastation:

"This is more than devastating. How do people move on from such pain?"

@Mmalenyalo_ said:

"Jesus corsa bakkie and VW Polo, what speed were these two small cars driving on to unalive so many people. "

@khethiwesj added:

"Horrendous tragedy for this family."

@Deez_Nutz988 wrote:

"Yoh, the family must be devastated right now."

Other Briefly News stories about accidents

South Africans were heartbroken over the story of a little girl who died following a tragic accident that took place on Mother's Day.

A report about a missing teenager who was on an adventure left many South Africans concerned and moved when the family received his matric results.

Online users expressed their sadness over the untimely death of a young boy who excelled in martial arts shortly after collecting multiple gold medals.

Source: Briefly News