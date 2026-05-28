Orania showed off its unique ride system online

The Northern Cape town’s latest video had many people impressed as residents showed how they get around with ease

Mzansi flooded the comments with jokes, praise and debate after seeing how life runs in the controversial town

Orania shows it's bus in action. Image: @orania

Source: Facebook

Orania’s latest transport glimpse has got social media buzzing after a Facebook post showed off the town’s unusual but modern-looking public transport system. Many South Africans reacted as if they were ready to relocate after seeing it in action.

The post, shared on 26 May 2026, features Eleksa Commuter Services operating in the small Northern Cape town, where an orange shuttle, locally dubbed the “Orania-bussie”, was shown moving residents around. The vehicle, described as a compact commuter option, stood out online for its unconventional design, including its open-door style setup and short-distance travel focus between key parts of the town.

According to the video shared online, the service is positioned as a modern convenience for short trips within the town, explained in playful terms:

“Sometimes there is no time to walk, but do not worry, because Orania has a top-class public transport system; somewhere between the trams of the past and the vehicles of the future! Too far to walk, but too close to drive? Jump on an Eleksa Commuter Plane!”

Orania has been praised for its public transport system.

Source: Getty Images

Electric buses in Orania

Orania introduced the public transport system in September 2024 and it featured two electric buses that can each carry 22 passengers, marking a major infrastructure step for the Northern Cape town. The buses travel between the eastern side of Orania and Orania-Wes using designated bus stops, while QR codes at stops allow commuters to check routes and schedules on their phones.

The initiative, launched by Eleksa Orania in September, was described as part of the town’s push toward greater self-sufficiency and modernisation. The move sparked discussion online, with some praising the organised transport system and others debating Orania’s controversial identity and growing independence.

View the Facebook video below:

Orania’s peaceful lifestyle and governance praised

Social media reactions ranged from admiration and curiosity to humour after seeing Orania’s organised infrastructure and quiet way of life showcased online. This is what Mzansi shared on Orania's page:

Pierre Theart said:

"I will give my Mahindra XUV 3XO away to live there. No racism, no service delivery protests, no infrastructure challenges, just pure tranquility and peace. It's all I need."

Amaru Shakur noted:

"ANC will say this is AI"

Nicolson Bruce commented:

"What happens when it rains?"

Manqoba Wandile stated:

"This is so good. I can actually picture myself and my family staying nicely there. I'll come check. I'm a boer"

Lesibana Mohlalerwa praised:

"Orania people, thanks for your good life, no tsotsi's, no toyi-toyi, life is good"

Abel Makgobotloane added:

"Wow, I think I'm going to buy QwaQwa and emulate Orania, those people are a good example of GOOD GOVERNANCE, well done ORANIA"

JHVA exclaimed:

"Eish, at least the white people are smart"

More Briefly Stories on Orania

A Facebook video showing the quiet, clean streets of Orania sparked mixed reactions from South Africans, with many praising the town’s peaceful atmosphere while others questioned its exclusivity and underlying social dynamics.

A video of an Afrikaans rap performance at an Orania concert went viral after showing an enthusiastic crowd singing along, sparking mixed reactions and debate online about culture, music and the town’s reputation.

A Johannesburg couple’s viral videos documenting their two-day stay in Orania sparked debate online after many South Africans were surprised by the town’s peaceful atmosphere, cleanliness and the warm reception the pair said they received from locals.

Source: Briefly News