Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed Winnie Ntshaba's return to Generations: The Legacy as Khethiwe Buthelezi

The return aims to boost viewership, joining other popular characters like Connie Ferguson, Vusi Kunene and Rapulana Seiphemo

Online reactions reflect mixed feelings about Ntshaba's comeback after her controversial exit from the original series

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Phil Mphela confirmed Khethiwe's return to 'Generations: The Legacy'. Image: winnie_ntshaba

Source: Instagram

Generations: The Legacy viewers are in for a treat as a veteran actress returns to reprise her role. One of the actors who was fired from the original Generations is returning to join the cast of SABC 1’s long-running soapie.

The writers and producers of Generations: The Legacy have been actively working to boost viewership by bringing back well-known characters. The show has already welcomed back legendary names such as Connie Ferguson, Rapulana Seiphemo and Vusi Kunene, who reprised their roles.

Khethiwe Buthelezi returns to Generations: The Legacy

During an episode of Read the Room that premiered on MacG’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that Winnie Ntshaba would be returning to the soapie. He confirmed she will reprise her role as Khethiwe Buthelezi.

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The news comes as Ntshaba’s character in the e.tv telenovela House of Zwide, Faith Zwide, is nearing its end as the show wraps up.

Watch the snippet of Phil Mphela discussing the return below:

On Thursday, 28 May 2026, Phil Mphela shared the news on his official X (Twitter) account. He did not reveal when Khethiwe’s episodes will start airing. The post was captioned:

“Khethiwe Returns To Generations. The beloved character of Khethiwe Buthelezi is returning to the Generations universe. Actress Winnie Ntshaba will reprise the role on the SABC1 soapie, Generations: The Legacy. Ntshaba was one of the 'Generations 16' — dubbed such after sixteen actors on the soapie were fired by the production company for going on strike.”

See the post below:

SA reacts as Winnie Ntshaba returns to Generations

The announcement sparked debate online, with viewers revisiting Ntshaba’s history with the show. The actress was among the group famously known as the “Generations 16,” who were dismissed for striking over a contractual dispute.

Here are some of the comments:

@Pretty1_Vezi said:

“Girl got to do what a girl needs to do, pride won't pay the bills. Congratulations to her.”

@guaptatana shared:

“Yeah, maybe she’ll get her dignity back. The roles she ended up doing on Adulting were just weird, man.”

@lekoloanemanam2 asked:

“Why is she going back where she was humiliated, though?”

@thulani_kate said:

“SA soapies are built on iconic villains and chaos… and Khethiwe delivered both perfectly 😂The streets will never forget Khethiwe 😭🔥After everything that happened with the “Generations 16”, seeing Winnie Ntshaba back on Generations: The Legacy feels like full-circle redemption.”

Mzansi reacted to the news of Winnie Ntshaba's return to 'Generations: The Legacy'. Image: winnie_ntshaba

Source: Instagram

House of Zwide finale spoiler: Msizi dies

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mduduzi Mabaso's character, Msizi, would meet a terrible end in House of Zwide.

Mabaso previously trended on social media when he joined the cancelled telenovela as Faith Zwide's brother.

Source: Briefly News