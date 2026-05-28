A local conservation organisation has issued an urgent plea to the public not to abandon the Kruger National Park following the tragic murder of two tourists

The bodies of Ernst and Dina Marais were discovered on Friday, 22 May 2026, in an isolated northern section of the iconic wildlife reserve

Conservationists emphasise that keeping a strong tourist presence is important to deterring cross-border trafficking syndicates and preventing the park from falling into the wrong hands

A local organisation sympathised with the tourist couple’s family after the Kruger National Park incident. Image: @CapricornFMNews

Source: Facebook

A prominent wildlife conservation organisation has made an emotional appeal to local and international travellers to continue supporting Mzansi’s premier safari destination despite a shocking security tragedy. In a post shared on Facebook by the group Saving the Wild, a formal awareness drive was launched following the discovery of a tourist couple’s bodies inside the reserve.

The victims, Ernst and Dina Marais, were found murdered in the northern section of the Kruger National Park. Expressing deep condolences to the grieving family, the organisation stressed that an incident of this nature is uncommon, having never occurred inside the park since its inception a century ago. The group warned that completely abandoning the park out of fear would only play into the hands of criminal syndicates.

A plea not to abandon Kruger National Park

According to conservation experts, the border region connecting the park to neighbouring Mozambique is impacted by transactional crime syndicates. These networks do not just focus on rhino poaching, but overlap with broader organised traffic operations. These, they say, involve illegal weapons, stolen cars, narcotics and smuggling. Facebook account Saving the Wild noted that the tragedy was a first in the 100 years of the park’s existence.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi discusses the park’s meaning to them

The post drew responses from passionate wildlife enthusiasts who voiced conflicting views on the park's current safety standards. A wave of holidaymakers vowed never to give up on the heritage site, with many sharing that visiting the reserve has been a family tradition spanning multiple generations. The tragedy also brought some sharp criticism regarding the state security infrastructure. Travellers issued warnings to park management, demanding that they tighten security protocols and fix broken border fencing.

Viewers admitted to still being fond of the national park, but expressed how sad they were about the incident. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Wally Ackerman said:

"Fix the border fences for crying in a bucket."

User @Annette Wessels shared:

"KNP forever in our hearts!"

User @Salveena Naidoo added:

"We come there to visit, not to die."

User @Chevalier Clemence commented:

"Not abandoning but fiercely defending Kruger, one of the last Edens on earth. This is what one must do."

User @Amanda Wepener shared:

"We will never stop going to Kruger. Our happy place between animals and nature."

User @Hendra Gouws commented:

"Kruger is safe! In the rest of RSA, it's a war zone, with more murders in a year than the war in Ukraine. But we will see more of these in the future as tourists are easy prey, venturing near uncontrolled borders. I will fight for Kruger as it is a God-given sanctuary for animals and nature lovers. Be vigilant, but keep visiting Kruger!"

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Source: Briefly News