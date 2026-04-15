“Wild Animals Are Unpredictable”: Conservationist Killed by Elephant in Hoedspruit, SA Mourns
- A well-known wilderness expert lost his life during a walking safari after a sudden encounter with an elephant cow
- The tragic news was shared on Facebook, leading to floods of comments from shocked online users
- Social media users expressed their deepest sadness and warned about the unpredictable nature of the wild animals following the fatal incident
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The Klaserie Private Nature Reserve confirmed the heartbreaking death of Gary Freeman, a highly respected guide who died while leading guests on foot.
The post was shared on the local publication Letaba-Limpopo’s Facebook account on 15 April 2026, where viewers expressed their deepest condolences.
It is reported that Gary was walking along the banks of the Klaserie River with a tracker and four guests when the incident occurred on 9 April. While everyone in the group escaped without injury, the elephant cow’s charge proved fatal for the experienced guide.
The unpredictable nature of the South African wild
The local publication shared that Derek Macaskill, who serves as the Vice Chairperson of the reserve, noted that Gary was a standout professional. He explained that his calm manner and deep understanding of nature made him a leader in the field. Derek also shared that the deceased had dedicated his life to helping others experience the beauty of the bush, making the loss painful for the industry.
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See the Facebook post below:
SA mourns the wildlife-loving man
The post gained massive traction as social media users flooded the comments section to pay their respects. Many viewers who knew Gary described him as a wonderful friend and a great guy, noting that his presence in the bush would be deeply missed. Some discussed the safety aspect of the tragedy, pointing out how unpredictable the wild animals can be. Other users urged reservists and guests to remain cautious and maintain a respectful distance from the wildlife.
User @PhenyoEric Keineetse advised:
"Condolences to his family, but guys, these things are wild, let's learn to be a bit far from them."
User @Allan Eccles commented:
"So sorry to hear. What a great guy. One of the Clive Walker Trails guides from decades back. None more experienced."
User @Corrie Roos said:
"Wild animals are very unpredictable. Always a dangerous scenario."
User @Fanie Mathebula commented:
"So sad, approaching a game on foot is a very dangerous activity. You need to interpret every action the animal takes. Sometimes guides are the cause of these tragedies because they want to impress the guests for tips. I am not saying this gentleman did the same, but in some cases, it happens like that. Bad news indeed."
User @Annette Kaschula Ilott added:
"Gary, you are sadly missed. You were of the very best. So, so sad."
User @Pam Soares shared:
"Very sad indeed. Condolences to all concerned."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za