A well-known wilderness expert lost his life during a walking safari after a sudden encounter with an elephant cow

The tragic news was shared on Facebook, leading to floods of comments from shocked online users

Social media users expressed their deepest sadness and warned about the unpredictable nature of the wild animals following the fatal incident

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Gary Freeman was a highly respected wilderness guide who operated Gary Freeman Safaris in Limpopo. Image: Klaserie Private Nature Reserve

Source: Facebook

The Klaserie Private Nature Reserve confirmed the heartbreaking death of Gary Freeman, a highly respected guide who died while leading guests on foot.

The post was shared on the local publication Letaba-Limpopo’s Facebook account on 15 April 2026, where viewers expressed their deepest condolences.

It is reported that Gary was walking along the banks of the Klaserie River with a tracker and four guests when the incident occurred on 9 April. While everyone in the group escaped without injury, the elephant cow’s charge proved fatal for the experienced guide.

The unpredictable nature of the South African wild

The local publication shared that Derek Macaskill, who serves as the Vice Chairperson of the reserve, noted that Gary was a standout professional. He explained that his calm manner and deep understanding of nature made him a leader in the field. Derek also shared that the deceased had dedicated his life to helping others experience the beauty of the bush, making the loss painful for the industry.

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See the Facebook post below:

SA mourns the wildlife-loving man

The post gained massive traction as social media users flooded the comments section to pay their respects. Many viewers who knew Gary described him as a wonderful friend and a great guy, noting that his presence in the bush would be deeply missed. Some discussed the safety aspect of the tragedy, pointing out how unpredictable the wild animals can be. Other users urged reservists and guests to remain cautious and maintain a respectful distance from the wildlife.

Viewers were deeply saddened by the death of Gary. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @PhenyoEric Keineetse advised:

"Condolences to his family, but guys, these things are wild, let's learn to be a bit far from them."

User @Allan Eccles commented:

"So sorry to hear. What a great guy. One of the Clive Walker Trails guides from decades back. None more experienced."

User @Corrie Roos said:

"Wild animals are very unpredictable. Always a dangerous scenario."

User @Fanie Mathebula commented:

"So sad, approaching a game on foot is a very dangerous activity. You need to interpret every action the animal takes. Sometimes guides are the cause of these tragedies because they want to impress the guests for tips. I am not saying this gentleman did the same, but in some cases, it happens like that. Bad news indeed."

User @Annette Kaschula Ilott added:

"Gary, you are sadly missed. You were of the very best. So, so sad."

User @Pam Soares shared:

"Very sad indeed. Condolences to all concerned."

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Source: Briefly News