A strong public reaction followed the announcement of South Africa’s 2026 World Cup squad, with debate quickly centring on the selection choices

Robert Marawa questioned the omission of a standout Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, sparking widespread discussion among supporters

Fans and pundits have since split opinions on the final squad, with some defending the coach’s decisions while others argue that the current form was overlooked

The Bafana Bafana 26-man squad set to represent South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced on Wednesday, 27 May by head coach Hugo Broos, with the selection immediately drawing strong reactions from football fans across the country.

Veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa caught significant attention after questioning the omission of in-form Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen from the squad. Broos opted for Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Sipho Chaine, and Ricardo Goss of Siwelele FC for the three goalkeeping slots.

Brandon Petersen’s season form

Petersen enjoyed a strong campaign for Kaizer Chiefs, keeping 15 clean sheets and delivering several standout performances that earned him man of the match honours. Despite his form, it was not enough to convince Broos, as he was part of the preliminary squad but missed out on the final selection.

His season statistics further highlight his contribution:

Around 23–30 appearances across all competitions

Roughly 12–16 clean sheets, depending on competition

About 0.5–0.7 goals conceded per game

Save rate of approximately 78–79% in league matches

As seen in the post below on X:

Fans react to Bafana Bafana squad snub

The decision triggered widespread debate on social media, with many fans expressing frustration over Petersen’s exclusion and defending his performances throughout the season.

@Mashesha_RSA:

"Brandon Petersen deserved to be part of the team; he worked very hard and proved himself."

@mingasPC:

"Very painful to witness this. A man who made crucial saves when defenders were not there, a man who made saves while some of us already counted goals, but he made sure it did not happen."

@OkuhleSA:

"Let the crash-out games begin."

@Sam_pkg:

"No one from Lamthuthu, no trophy, no World Cup 😂."

@Fancy_Face1019:

"Bad decision, how do you choose Goss over Petersen? Petersen is the second-best goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the league."

@jtamz2:

"Good enough squad to get through the group. It feels one player short in midfield and one forward too many. We will support the team, even if our captain Petersen isn't there 🙏🏾."

@Tlou_50:

"Half this Bafana Bafana squad got selected on reputation and politics, not form. Some players are going to the World Cup because of agents and friendships. South African football deserves honesty. 🇿🇦👀"

Bafana Bafana will face Mexico on 11 June in the opening World Cup game in what will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener between the two nations, with the match set to take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

More uncertainty over Broos’ future at Bafana

Briefly News recently reported that Hugo Broos may still have to formally reapply if he wants to continue as Bafana Bafana coach beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed that a recruitment process for a new coach is expected to begin soon, although the door has not been closed on Broos remaining in charge.

Source: Briefly News