A woman in Mossel Bay had a close call after spotting a dangerous snake in her garden

A local snake catcher revealed a chilling detail during the rescue

Social media users reacted with fear and praise after footage of the tense encounter went viral

The snake catcher showed her the venom. Image: @slangboere

Source: Facebook

A woman from Mossel Bay was left shaken after nearly stepping on a puff adder in her garden before a local snake catcher demonstrated the reptile’s venom during the tense rescue.

The dramatic moment was shared by Slangboere on Facebook on 26 May 2026. According to the post, the woman narrowly avoided stepping on the puff adder while her dog was also dangerously close to the snake. Snake remover Heinrich Ninaber responded to the call and safely captured the snake. During the rescue, venom could be seen dripping from the puff adder’s fangs as he handled it.

The catcher warned the homeowners about how dangerous the snake could be to animals and humans, explaining that although it is winter, puff adders are prevalent, warning residents to remain alert.

“The fangs, yeah, that’s venom. One drop like that in that dog, 20 minutes dead.”

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Puff adders are common in South African gardens. Image: @slangboere

Source: Facebook

Puff Adders hide and strike suddenly

Puff adders are considered among the most dangerous snakes in South Africa because of their strong venom and aggressive behaviour. The snakes usually hide in leaves and grass. or dirt while waiting for prey, making them difficult to spot.

Unlike many snakes that move away when they feel footsteps, puff adders often stay still and strike when someone gets too close. They are blamed for many snake bites in the country.

The snakes are thick-bodied with brown and olive colouring and black-and-white patterns along their skin. Most grow between 90cm and 1.4m long, although some in other parts of Africa can grow even bigger.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans presented their fears and questions

The clip attracted hundreds of reactions from social media users, with many admitting they were terrified of snakes, while others praised the catcher for removing the reptile alive instead of killing it. This is what Mzansi said on slangboere's page:

Francois Laubscher said:

“One drop dead? You won't be dead...unless straight into an artery.”

Hendrik Nel wrote:

“Educate yourself, then you will realize that a live snake is worth MUCH more than a dead snake.”

Neville-Joan Chamberlain commented:

“Wow, this is enough snakes in Hartenbos. Make a plan with them.”

Lindie Pienaar exclaimed:

“My gosh.. This man is brave.”

Erika Kotze said:

“My heart can’t take it.”

Mirie Lupke Erasmus asked:

“There are suddenly so many snakes in the country. What is going on?”

Jakkie Van Rhyn stated:

“Kill this thing.”

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A snake expert warned South Africans to stay alert for snakes entering homes after the tragic death of Nigerian pastor Ifunanya Nwangene, who died following a snake bite.

Snake catchers in KwaZulu-Natal warned residents to stay cautious after a dangerous Mozambican spitting cobra was discovered coiled beneath a bed inside a home.

Source: Briefly News