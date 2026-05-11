A man was filmed on camera holding a live snake just outside a fast-food restaurant in Randburg, Johannesburg, and the clip has split South Africa right down the middle. A Mpumalanga TikToker shared the footage on 11 April 2026, leaving Mzansi with more questions than answers.

Pictures of the man holding the snake. Images: Enhle

Source: TikTok

The snake appeared to have been caught roughly, and nobody could agree on what kind of snake it actually was.

The video was posted by TikToker Enhle, who goes by @enhle1659 on the platform. She filmed the man standing just outside an Oh My Godi Food store in Randburg. Her caption said it all: she called him brave.

Mzansi could not agree on what snake it was

The comments section turned into a full debate almost immediately. Some people were convinced the snake was harmless and said it was not venomous at all. Others were not having it and insisted it was a mamba. Nobody seemed to agree, and the argument kept going.

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What is clear from the footage is that the snake had visible injuries. It appeared to have been caught in a rough way before anyone decided to pick it up. How it ended up outside a busy Randburg restaurant remains unknown.

The man holding it showed no fear at all. Whether that was bravery or something else entirely, Mzansi had plenty to say about it.

Watch the TikTok clip here:

Mzansi weighs in

Mokete The Farmer commented:

“This is not a cobra nor a black mamba. This snake is nonvenomous.”

user2323261424232 said:

“That's AKA 'Kiss of death' Black Mamba. 1. Big black eyes. 2. Smaller head. 3. Big mouths. 4. That grey is usually their colour.”

Source: Briefly News