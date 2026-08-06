Hoërskool Wonderfontein shared news of the death of one of their learners, Rearabetsoe Seleke, on 2 August 2026

In their tribute, the school described the learner as a warm and bright spirit who left a lasting mark on the community

Community members and South Africa rallied around her family with an outpouring of condolences and prayers

Hoërskool Wonderfontein mourns Rearabetsoe Seleke. Image: @Ga-Rankuwa Mail

Source: Facebook

Hoërskool Wonderfontein is grieving the loss of one of its own. The school announced the passing of learner Rearabetsoe Seleke on 2 August 2026, with a heartfelt tribute shared by the Ga-Rankuwa Mail on Facebook.

The school described Rearabetsoe as someone whose warmth and bright spirit touched everyone around her. In its tribute, Hoërskool Wonderfontein wrote:

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day… unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."

The message was accompanied by a memorial card bearing the words: Forever in our hearts.

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Wonderfontein High School's announcement of a learner's passing was met with an immediate wave of grief, as the community mourned the heartbreaking loss of a young life.

View the Facebook post here:

Ga-Rankuwa community mourns Rearabetsoe

Community members gathered in the comments of the page to offer comfort to Rearabetsoe's family:

Christinah Moabi said:

"Condolences to the family, friends, community and learner's may u find comfort in one another in this difficult time 🙏🙏"

Lebogang Gladys wrote:

"Sorry, family. I know your pain. I went through it last year. It cut so deep. Find peace and pray for her spirit to rest."

Lucas Rampou shared:

"May the Lord Jesus greet her with warmth and heal her family 🙏"

Simon Godfrey Mohutshedi More said:

"Aaawooo banna this not good iyooh 😭💔 Sorry for the loss, my condolences to the family"

Mmalesweu Motubatsi wrote:

"God's timing is the perfect timing, the angel is with the Lord MHSRIP"

Buelah Soulchild Holyherb added:

"It's painful to see such young people pass away 🕊️."

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Source: Briefly News