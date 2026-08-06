Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

"Forever in Our Hearts": Hoërskool Wonderfontein Mourns Passing of Learner Rearabetsoe Seleke
People

"Forever in Our Hearts": Hoërskool Wonderfontein Mourns Passing of Learner Rearabetsoe Seleke

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • Hoërskool Wonderfontein shared news of the death of one of their learners, Rearabetsoe Seleke, on 2 August 2026
  • In their tribute, the school described the learner as a warm and bright spirit who left a lasting mark on the community
  • Community members and South Africa rallied around her family with an outpouring of condolences and prayers

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Hoërskool Wonderfontein mourns learner Rearabetsoe Seleke after heartfelt tribute
Hoërskool Wonderfontein mourns Rearabetsoe Seleke. Image: @Ga-Rankuwa Mail
Source: Facebook

Hoërskool Wonderfontein is grieving the loss of one of its own. The school announced the passing of learner Rearabetsoe Seleke on 2 August 2026, with a heartfelt tribute shared by the Ga-Rankuwa Mail on Facebook.

The school described Rearabetsoe as someone whose warmth and bright spirit touched everyone around her. In its tribute, Hoërskool Wonderfontein wrote:

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day… unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."

The message was accompanied by a memorial card bearing the words: Forever in our hearts.

Read also

"Big God things": Akreana buys land and builds her mom her dream home, SA moved

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Wonderfontein High School's announcement of a learner's passing was met with an immediate wave of grief, as the community mourned the heartbreaking loss of a young life.

View the Facebook post here:

Ga-Rankuwa community mourns Rearabetsoe

Community members gathered in the comments of the page to offer comfort to Rearabetsoe's family:

Christinah Moabi said:

"Condolences to the family, friends, community and learner's may u find comfort in one another in this difficult time 🙏🙏"

Lebogang Gladys wrote:

"Sorry, family. I know your pain. I went through it last year. It cut so deep. Find peace and pray for her spirit to rest."

Lucas Rampou shared:

"May the Lord Jesus greet her with warmth and heal her family 🙏"

Simon Godfrey Mohutshedi More said:

"Aaawooo banna this not good iyooh 😭💔 Sorry for the loss, my condolences to the family"

Mmalesweu Motubatsi wrote:

Read also

Kenmere Primary School mourns former learner in tribute with community sorrow

"God's timing is the perfect timing, the angel is with the Lord MHSRIP"

Buelah Soulchild Holyherb added:

"It's painful to see such young people pass away 🕊️."

More Briefly News stories on schools

  • Kenmere Primary School in Cape Town was left heartbroken after the passing of Grade 6 learner Qa'eed Lodewyk, with the school paying tribute to his kind spirit as learners, parents and the wider community shared an outpouring of condolences for his family.
  • Richards Bay Secondary School impressed South Africans after learners delivered a powerful opera performance during a school event, with their remarkable talent earning widespread praise online.
  • A school security guard affectionately known as Uncle Sydney won over South Africans after enthusiastically welcoming learners each morning with high-energy dances, handshakes and cheerful greetings, turning the daily school run into a joyful experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

Hot:
Fake modelling agency Soli Philander Yakov Smirnoff Pretoria camp Violet Summers