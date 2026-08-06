South African content creator and midwife Akreana documented the step-by-step progress of building her mother a home after buying a plot of land

Akreana shared the emotional journey on Instagram, visibly overcome as she watched the construction take shape

South Africans online were deeply moved by her dedication and flooded her comments with blessings

A hardworking creator shared an emotional moment while building a new home for her mother. Image: @akreana

Source: Instagram

A local content creator moved many people online after sharing a heartfelt video documenting her journey to buy land and build her mother a brand-new home. Akreana posted the video on her Instagram handle @akreana_ on 5 August 2026, taking her followers along every step of the way, from the bare plot of land to the walls rising from the ground. In the clip, she is visibly emotional as she watches the construction progress, her love for her mother clear in every frame.

A daughter's gift takes shape

Akreana brought her audience into the process, showing the raw, unpolished stages of building something from nothing. For many viewers, it was a reminder of what sacrifice and intention can produce. Akreana balances her career as a qualified midwife with her life as a content creator, and this project appeared to be one of the most personal things she has shared publicly.

Watch Akreana document building her mother's home in the Instagram reel below:

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Mzansi showers Akreana with blessings

The response was unanimous. People celebrated Akreana not just for the achievement, but for the heart behind it.

User @todi.mogale said:

"This is huge congratulations, mama, 💗."

User @buggakingofficial wrote:

"Big congratulations, sisi ✨."

User @mizzpurple01 shared:

"This is so beautiful🔥. God bless you with more grace, mama; be so happy 😻."

User @sethabilekhumalo commented:

"This is so inspiring 🥹."

User @siya_kohliwe added:

"This is beautiful, well done sis🎉. May God continue to increase and bless you!"

User @lebzardhlamini wrote:

"Big girl, big God things."

User @tshialajenniferoripfa said:

"Congratulations sisi😍🧡❤️🤍. This is so nice."

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Source: Briefly News