80 Anti-Illegal Foreigners Marchers Held After Kranskop Violence Leaves 3 Injured
- A march against illegal foreign nationals turned violent in Kranskop, leaving three foreign nationals injured
- Police intercepted a bus carrying marchers on the R74 road before they could reach Greytown
- At least 80 people are being questioned at a Greytown police station as investigations continue
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KWAZULU-NATAL - Eighty people linked to an anti-illegal foreigners march are being held at a police station in Greytown for questioning after a demonstration in Kranskop descended into violence, leaving three foreign nationals injured.
The march turned chaotic when participants began looting shops and attacking foreign nationals in the Kranskop area. Two of the injured victims are currently receiving hospital treatment, while the third has not yet been located by authorities.
Police intercept bus on R74
Following the violence, the marchers boarded a bus, and intelligence suggested they were heading to Greytown to continue their demonstration. Law enforcement responded swiftly, setting up an operation that resulted in the bus being stopped along the R74 road before it reached Greytown.
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Preliminary investigations suggest the foreign nationals targeted during the violence are in South Africa legally. The Department of Home Affairs is expected to verify their immigration status. Police are also looking into reports that one of the victims was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money during the unrest.
Police warn marchers to act within the law
Authorities used the incident to issue a firm reminder about the boundaries of lawful protest. Police stressed that anyone wishing to demonstrate for any cause must do so within the confines of the law and must not take matters into their own hands.
Police made clear that conducting door-to-door operations is strictly reserved for law enforcement officers. Only officers are permitted to carry out stop-and-searches or make arrests. Those who choose to cooperate with law enforcement and protest peacefully will continue to receive police support.
Germiston anti-foreigner protests almost turns violent
In related news, violence threatened to overshadow anti-illegal immigration protests in parts of South Africa on 30 June 2026, with police forced to intervene in several tense incidents to prevent confrontations between protesters and foreign nationals. The most dramatic scenes unfolded in Germiston, where South African Police Service (SAPS) officers took a man who identified himself as a Malawian national into protective custody after an angry crowd surrounded him.
More on anti foreigner protests and SAPS
- Briefly News also reported that a wave of violence, looting and property damage tied to an alleged anti-foreigner march in Northam, Waterberg District, has led to the arrest of 16 suspects.
- A SAPS circular instructing officers not to join community groups targeting foreign nationals sparked confusion and debate among South Africans.
- The leader of the Basotho National Party, Machesetsa Mofomobe, claimed that the South African government and police are backing anti migrant protests targeting Basotho nationals.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za