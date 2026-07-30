A new private members-only club named Maison Grace is opening in Cape Town next month for wealthy professionals

Membership at the exclusive club starts at R30,000 a year, excluding initiation fees, with discounts for members under 35

South Africans reacted strongly on TikTok, with many saying the club was long overdue in Cape Town

Interiors of Volume Beat bar at Jervois street, Sheung Wan. Image: K. Y. Cheng/South China Morning

Source: Getty Images

A new private members-only club opens in Cape Town next month for South Africa’s wealthy. Maison Grace will operate inside the Cape Grace Hotel at the V&A Waterfront.

Content creator EJV shared the news in a TikTok video, causing mixed online reactions. Many South Africans said the exclusive concept was long overdue in the city.

What the exclusive club will offer members

Members will get access to fine dining events and expert guest talks year-round. The club also promises cultural experiences, wellness activities and premium networking opportunities. The venue sits on a private quay overlooking Cape Town’s busy harbour and marina.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Annual membership starts at R30,000, excluding a separate initiation fee for new joiners. Members under the age of 35 will qualify for discounted yearly membership rates. South Africa’s national median monthly income currently sits below R5,500, per official data.

Kasada Capital Management is developing the venue, backed by the Qatar Investment Authority. French hospitality giant Accor also supports the Africa-focused firm behind the new club. Kasada’s portfolio already includes twenty hotels spread across seven African countries and cities.

Cape Town is fast becoming one of Africa’s leading destinations for business and tourism. In a report by BusinessTech on 28 July 2026, Henley and Partners rank it among the continent’s fastest-growing cities for wealthy residents.

The Mother City could overtake Johannesburg as Africa’s richest city by the year 2030. Good governance and steady job creation continue drawing new residents to the coastal city. A growing tech and startup scene also attracts global talent and high-income earners.

Online reactions were mixed after the private club news circulated widely online. Some users joked that only dishonest people could actually afford such a steep membership. Others said wealthy South Africans deserved to enjoy exclusive spaces if they could pay.

Several commenters compared the yearly fees to costs already spent on private school tuition. Most agreed an exclusive club catering to the wealthy in Cape Town was overdue.

See the reactions from South Africans on the TikTok post below:

More stories coming out of Cape Town

A bride posing for wedding photos in Cape Town's CBD got an unexpected surprise from two strangers nearby.

A Cape Town woman posted a TikTok after more than 20 women joined her free games night WhatsApp group, with no men signing up.

Cape Town content creator kulthum_francis shared a video inside Worthmore in Lansdowne, showing leather boots selling for just R50.

Source: Briefly News