Content creator Mpiloo shared a TikTok video listing budget-friendly countries South Africans can visit when broke

Vietnam and Laos topped the list with hostels from R50 a night and cheap visa entry fees

Egypt and Zanzibar drew mixed reactions online over safety concerns and steep drink prices for visiting tourists

Pictures of the content creator on taken from her TikTok account. Images: @lifewithmpilo

Source: TikTok

A South African travel content creator known as Mpiloo shared a TikTok video this week. The clip breaks down budget-friendly countries for young and broke South Africans to visit.

The post covered six countries across Southeast Asia and Africa where travel is affordable. Mpiloo listed exchange rates, hostel prices, meal costs and visa fees for each destination.

Mpiloo runs the TikTok page Mpiloo | Parallel Travel, focused on trips abroad. She broke down six countries using rand values for everyday travel costs. The breakdown included visa costs, hostel prices, meals and general safety ratings.

Vietnam topped Mpiloo’s list as one of the cheapest destinations for travellers. She valued R100 at roughly 160,400 Vietnamese in the country's currency, matching current market rates. Hostels there start from R50 a night, with meals from a similar price. Vietnam remains popular for its coastline, mountains and decades of tourism growth.

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Laos followed closely, offering visitors turquoise waterfalls and lush mountain scenery throughout. Hostels there start from R60 a night, slightly higher than neighbouring Vietnam. Visa fees for both countries sit at around R800 for South Africans.

Bali and Thailand offer budget luxury

Thailand and Bali also featured, with visas on arrival costing little to nothing. Thailand’s famous Big Buddha statue and Bali’s cliffside infinity pools drew attention. Both islands built their tourism industries on centuries of trade and culture. Meals in both destinations start from around R60, according to her figures.

Zanzibar in Tanzania stood out for its spice trade history and beaches. The island requires mandatory travel insurance, costing visitors around R800 for each trip. Egypt rounded off the list, home to ancient pyramids and centuries of history. Mpiloo flagged Egypt as needing extra safety precautions compared to other stops.

Mpiloo's followers reacted with mixed excitement and disbelief across the comments section. One follower said food costs varied a lot depending on the city. Another joked that Egypt should only be visited at one’s own risk. A different commenter said Zanzibar drinks cost around R400 for four ciders.

Others said Bali’s cheap accommodation left them saving up for flights already. One follower said she was already planning a trip with her partner. The clip has since triggered debate about which country offers the best value. Many said the list made planning their next trip far easier already.

See the post below:

Source: Briefly News