Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou revealed the reasoning behind the club's signing of Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen

Pedersen, 27, joined from Norwegian second division side Sogndal IL after scoring 51 goals in 117 games over four and a half seasons

The French-Moroccan tactician confirmed Pirates were looking for a striker with a different profile to their existing forwards

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has broken his silence on the reasoning behind the club's decision to sign Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen, describing the 27-year-old as a profile who can improve the team's goal conversion rate.

Pedersen's arrival from Norwegian second division side Sogndal IL caught many observers off guard, given the relatively low-profile nature of the transfer.

However, his scoring record tells a compelling story: 51 goals and eight assists across 117 appearances for Sogndal and Moss FK over the past four and a half seasons. He had also made an impressive start to the current campaign, netting eight goals in 14 outings before making the move to South Africa.

Ouaddou explains the scouting logic

Ouaddou has explained that Pedersen's arrival was the result of careful planning and detailed analysis by the club's recruitment team rather than a spontaneous transfer decision.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ouaddou said the scouting department specifically targeted a striker capable of improving the team's conversion rate in front of goal. While he acknowledged that Pirates consistently created plenty of scoring opportunities last season and possessed strong attacking talent, he felt the squad needed a more clinical presence to turn those chances into goals.

The coach noted that Pedersen offers a different skill set from current forwards Yanela Mbuthuma, Boitumelo Radiopane and Evidence Makgopa. According to Ouaddou, the Norwegian forward fits the profile of a natural finisher the Buccaneers were missing, someone capable of consistently applying the final touch in attacking moves.

Ouaddou also emphasised that integrating Pedersen into the squad will require patience. He explained that, regardless of a player's ability, adapting to a new club, teammates and environment is a process that cannot be rushed, and the club is committed to helping the striker settle in successfully.

Integration camp in Spain

Ouaddou says the club has taken Sebastian Pedersen to Spain for a short pre-season camp to help the Norwegian striker adapt to his new surroundings as quickly as possible.

Ouaddou explained that the training stint is designed to ease Pedersen's transition into the squad, stressing that talent alone is not enough when a player joins a new club.

The former Marumo Gallants head coach believes that spending time with the team in Spain will help the forward settle into the environment, build relationships with his teammates, and better understand the club's playing style before the new campaign begins.

The Buccaneers' decision to sign Pedersen also underlines their determination to become more ruthless in front of goal. Although Pirates regularly created scoring opportunities in continental competition last season, they often lacked the finishing touch, prompting the club to strengthen its attacking options ahead of the new season.

Bafana star leaves Sundowns for PSL rivals

Briefly News also reported that a Bafana Bafana star has decided to leave Mamelodi Sundowns for the second season running for Premier Soccer League rivals.

The South African international is one of the few players leaving the CAF Champions League champions this summer ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Source: Briefly News