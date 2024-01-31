Kurt Perez (The Blacklist): Who he was and how he passed away

Most followers of the television series, The Blacklist, have been left wondering who Kurt Perez was after the production team paid him a remarkable tribute at the end of the 19th episode in season nine. Many of these people were at a loss as to what character he played, and you can not blame them; it is a long series, and some of the characters are often lost in story transitions.

Kurt Perez's Blacklist participation shot him into the limelight, though after death. He remained behind the scenes as he was one of the backroom staff in charge of the camera and electricity. Nevertheless, the entire crew members on The Blacklist have exciting things to say about the deceased and his contribution to the series' success.

Profile summary

Full name Kurt Perez Gender Male Date of birth 1972 Date of death 27 March 2022 Age at death 50 years old Residence (at death) Yorktown, New York, United States of America Nationality American Profession Movie production cameraman, stage director

Who is Kurt Perez from Blacklist?

Kurt Perez was a former Filipino kid entertainer and crew member of the Blacklist series. Though nothing is known about his childhood, parents, and education, he was born in 1972.

An X (Twitter) user, Skylynn Perez, identified as his daughter. A picture displayed on a GoFundMe account set up for him showed that he was married with two children. Their names are Sky and Gavin. Months after his death, he was honoured by Blacklist's production team.

Career

Kurt has been credited for his behind-the-scenes contribution to movie and television series production. He was on the production team for Set It Up, a 2018 movie about two corporate executive assistants who hatched an extensive scheme to match-make their bosses.

The late cameraman was also part of the production of Red Oaks, a 2014 television series. The three-season-long drama is based on 20-year-old David, who works at the Red Oaks Country Club during his summer holiday. Following the end of summer, he becomes disoriented by the struggles of becoming jobless.

Was Kurt Perez an actor in Blacklist?

He was not, but he played significant roles in the movies he worked on as a production crew member until his death. He was a valued member of The Blacklist's production crew, who worked specifically in the Camera and Electricity department as a Grip.

While the exact details of his contributions to the series have not been publicly disclosed, insiders have indicated that Perez was instrumental in developing previous seasons.

What happened to Kurt Perez on Blacklist?

He tragically passed away at the age of 50 in a fatal car accident on 27 March 2022 in Yorktown, New York, USA. According to reports, Kurt Perez's car accident happened while driving his 2018 Ford Explorer on the Taconic State Parkway. He lost control of the vehicle due to wet road conditions, ultimately colliding with a tree.

Perez's sudden death left a significant impact on the Blacklist community, leading to an emotional tribute in the 19th episode of Season nine. But while Kurt is not the first crew member to be honoured, others who passed on were honoured.

In the series's eighth season, the show paid tribute to actor Clark Middleton, who portrayed DMV employee Glen Carter and passed away in October 2020. Similarly, Brian Dennehy, who played Dominic Wilkinson, was honoured in a 2020 special episode after his death at 81.

Reactions to Kurt Perez's death

Notably, makeup artist Dena Olivieri, who worked with Kurt Perez on The Blacklist, shared a touching tribute to him on her Instagram account. Her heartfelt message highlighted Perez's profound impact on colleagues and production, emphasising his lasting contributions.

From the shared post, one of his fans had this to say in the comment section:

Congratulations to the entire team of "The Black List" I am sorry for the loss of Kurt Perez and a valuable technician of the series. Congratulations to the whole team of "La Lista black" I am sorry for the loss of Kurt Perez and a valuable technician of the series. - Angel_olmos

A Facebook user, Kayla Bernie, who was part of The Blacklist family, also paid tribute to him and had the following to say about the deceased's personality:

Although most of you do not know Kurt, I had the most incredible experience working with him on The Blacklist these past two years. I learned more about how to be a hard worker and good person from him than anyone else I’ve met in this business. Kurt always made sure to check in with everyone on set, always offering words of encouragement and a great big smile with every conversation.

On the GoFundMe account set up on behalf of Perez, the following are some comments from those impacted by his life.

Such a kind spirit. I’m going to miss the inspirational talks and constant support of my goals. I promise to make you proud Kurt! - Lynette Barnes

Thanks for the laughs and good times Kurt, your energy always kept a smile on our faces even on the craziest days. RIP - Leroy Graham

Kurt was a great person always had a smile and the type person to help anyone in need. - William Livingston

Kurt was a wonderful guy, always positive and upbeat. I'll miss him on set, and I hope his family will know how much we cared about him. - Kathryn Freund

The legacy of Kurt Perez extends beyond the credits of The Blacklist as a Grip. His lasting contributions to the series and the emotional tribute in Season 9 all contribute to the collective appreciation for his work. The circumstances surrounding his tragic death emphasise the importance of safety, while the Blacklist community mourns the loss of a beloved colleague and friend.

