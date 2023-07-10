American Restoration cast: here is what they are doing today

American Restoration was a hit television series when it premiered, thanks to its cast, who blew the minds of almost every viewer. The seven seasons of the show had many salivating for more. Though the show was the first spin-off of Pawn Stars, cast members like NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, illusionist Lance Burton, and Sammy Hagar did incredible jobs. While the show has ended, what are the American Restoration cast doing today?

American Restoration cast. Photo: @AmericanRestorationHistory on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The American reality television series American Restoration was lit between 2010, when it started, and 2016 when it abruptly ended. Leftfield Pictures produced the show, and it aired on the History Channel. The first six seasons, recorded in Las Vegas, Nevada, discussed daily activities at an antique restoration shop called Rick's Restorations before the seventh season focused on other shops until the show ended.

American Restoration cast

That the American Restoration changes old and falling apart items and makes them new was part of what gave the show a shout-out. Its uniqueness and creative approach formed part of what viewers could not stop discussing. Behind its success are fantastic cast members; who are they, and what are they up to today?

Rick Dale

Television personality Rick Dale arrived at the Showbiz Roast of Oscar Goodman at the Stratosphere Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rick Dale

Rick Dale Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 13 December 1970

: 13 December 1970 Age : 52 years old (as of 2023)

: 52 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Newport Beach, California, USA

Rick was born on 13 December 1970 making him 52 years in 2023. He became famous when featured on History Channel's American Restoration reality show.

His knack for creating and recreating things was already becoming noticeable as a child. When he was nine years old, he reportedly rebuilt his first bicycle, and at 15, he was already rebuilding cars and motorcycles.

Is Rick from Rick's Restoration still in business?

Since the show ended, he shut down his company in Las Vegas. Rick's Restoration website is also down.

Where is Rick Dale now?

Based on his over 30 years of experience in the restoration and sales of Coke machines, he wrote a book titled Classic Soda Machines. In it, he shared tips that could guide anyone looking to buy or sell a machine.

Tyler Dale

Television personality Tyler Dale attended Touchdown for Charity's celebrity fantasy football draft at Born and Raised Tavern/Lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tyler Dale

Tyler Dale Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 25 September 1993

: 25 September 1993 Age : 29 years old (as of 2023)

: 29 years old (as of 2023) Nationality: American

Best known for his bi-colour blond/brown hair, Tyler Dale started his career when he was featured on the American Restoration TV show. He was born on 25 September 1993, making him 29 years old. As Rick's son, he is also multi-skilled, and his expertise cuts across Water jet operating, metal finishing, tig and mig welding, and reverse machinery engineering.

What is Tyler Dale doing now?

According to his Instagram bio, he is a metal fabricator. He has worked on several projects, including a 1962 mini Corvette, a 50's soda fountain, and a rocket slide. In a post he shared last December 2021, he was making a custom sheet metal bumper filler panel for a client who wanted it to be one piece bumper.

Ron Dale

Ron is better known as Rick's younger brother. Photo: @AmericanRestorationHistory on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Ron Dale

: Ron Dale Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 9 August 1970

: 9 August 1970 Age : 52 years old (as of 2023)

: 52 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Boulder City, Nevada

Better known as Rick's younger brother, Ron is a picker. He first appeared in the Pawn Stars episode Time Machines. In 1992, he pitched for the Spokane Indian's minor league baseball team and played in Minor League Baseball between 1992 and 1994.

What happened to Ron Dale of American Restoration?

Information about his present state is private knowledge. This is because he has not posted on his social media pages. Still, there are speculations that he is enjoying his family time away from media attention.

Kelly Dale

Rick and Kelly. Photo: @AmericanRestorationHistory on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Kelly Mayer Dale

Kelly Mayer Dale Gender : Female

: Female Age : 50's

: 50's Nationality: American

Kelly is best known as the wife of Rick Dale. She was featured on the television series as the person in charge of payroll and customer relations. She also managed the budget and ordered parts used in the shop.

Who is the lady on American Restoration?

Kelly was the lady. She also appeared in the Rick's Restorations logo. She married Rick on 11 November 1994, and their union was blessed with Ally.

Are Rick Dale and Kelly still together?

The lovebirds have been married for nearly three decades, and there is no rumour of them having issues. They also enjoy their marriage with their stepchildren.

What is Kelly Dale doing now?

As published on her LinkedIn page, she has been a board member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept Museum since 2016. She also works for O48 Realty as a realtor with a licence for Residential Real Estate.

Brettly Otterman

Brettly is a famous American TV personality and the stepson of Rick. Photo: @AmericanRestorationHistory on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Brettly Otterman

: Brettly Otterman Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 31 August 1992

: 31 August 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of 2023)

Otterman is a famous American TV personality best known for featuring in American Restoration. His stepfather is the famous reality show personality, Rick Dale.

What happened to Brettly on American Restoration?

He reportedly has his business, Clean Works Blasting, in Las Vegas, where he lives with his wife and children. The TV personality's business comprises three blasting rigs. But his LinkedIn page shows he is the Sales Director at Ricks Restorations, Inc.

Kyle Astorga

Kyle reassembled and disassembled projects and applied finishing touches on the show. Photo: @AmericanRestorationHistory on Facebook.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Kyle Astorga

: Kyle Astorga Gender: Male

Kyle Astorga is best known for starring in American Restoration and Pawn Stars. He reassembled and disassembled projects and applied finishing touches while acting on the American Restoration TV series.

According to History's website, he is a hunter and an outfitter who once worked the rodeo circuit, wrangling bulls, and buckin’ broncos. He runs his hunts on over 45,000 acres of rugged land in New Mexico’s Cimarron Valley.

What happened to Rick's Restoration?

The History Channel fired the crew after six years that the show had been airing. After the first six seasons discussed the activities in Rick's Restoration, the show's seventh season focused on five different shops instead of Rick's antique. This new development eventually halted the show.

The memory of the American Restoration cast's iconic roles in the television series continues to linger in the minds of its viewers despite being more than half a decade since the show stopped airing. But more importantly, while some crew members have stepped out of the media's spotlight, others continue to thrive in their chosen careers.

