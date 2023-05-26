eTV's Isitha: The Enemy: Cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

Have you ever wondered what happens when a preacher turns to a life of crime? The new primetime telenovela Isitha: The Enemy revolves around that. The show boasts stunning visuals and unexpected twists and turns to keep viewers hooked. Isitha: The Enemy premiered on 22 May 2023 at 9.30 p.m., replacing The Black Door.

Isitha: The Enemy encompasses professional casts carefully selected to bring the storyline to life. Photo: @etv_isitha_the_enemy on Instagram (modified by author)

This captivating spinoff show is based on the popular drama series The Black Door, which first introduced the Sokhulu family. Here is what we know about the show so far.

Isitha: The Enemy plot summary

The show narrates the tale of the Sokhulu's struggles to keep their family united in the face of adversity as new rivals and challenges come into play. According to the head of local programming at eMedia, Helga Palmer:

We are committed to bringing our viewers the best South African local content, and we must remain receptive to their changing needs and preferences. With this in mind, we are excited to usher in the spinoff series, Isitha: The Enemy. This story is like no other, with a big focus on family feuds, drama and intrigue, peppered with some comedic elements.

Isitha: The Enemy full story

Isitha: The Enemy replaces The Black Door. Photo: @etv_isitha_the_enemy on Instagram (modified by author)

Isitha: The Enemy is set in a royal homestead in eSwatini. It follows Chuma Sokhulu, a man who left his vocation as a preacher to become a criminal in a foreign land. After being presumed dead for a year, he makes a dazzling return to his hometown, only to discover that his brother has betrayed him. This stirs up an epic sibling rivalry between the Sokhulu brothers.

But soon, they will realise that they have a bigger enemy to face on the horizon. Will the brothers be able to mend their broken relationship against a common enemy and reclaim what is rightfully theirs? Watch eTV's Isitha: The Enemy episodes online for more on what to expect.

Isitha: The Enemy cast with images

The drama TV show encompasses professionals carefully selected to bring the storyline to life. Below are interesting facts that you should take into account about them:

Linda Sebezo as Rebecca Mabuza

Linda has appeared in numerous films. Photo: @afrodbnation, @linda_sebezo on Instagram (modified by author)

Linda Sebezo (born 11 November 1964) is a renowned South African actress, singer and dancer. She rose to stardom by starring in the SABC1 sitcom Gauteng Maboneng. Her other acting credits include Love, Money Maker, Hungry Spoon and Wemame.

Zamani Mbatha as Khaya Sokhulu

Zamani was nominated for Rising Star in the DSTV Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards. Photo: @zamani_mbatha on Instagram (modified by author)

Zamani is best known as the younger brother of actress and TV personality Nomzamo Mbatha. The alumnus of Holy Family College made his career debut in 2007. He portrayed the role of Pule Ndlovu in the drama series Rhythm City.

Velephi Mnisi as Nomsa Sokhulu

In 2020, she starred in the Mzansi Magic soccer drama series Vula Vala. Photo: @_Thembalihle_, @SheziSello on Twitter (modified by author)

Velephi Mnisi is a famous on-screen star popular for her role as Qavile on Muvhango. She is a nominee for the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress and has an award for Best Supporting Actress.

Thobani Nzuza as Chuma Sokhulu

Thobani Nzuza was born on 4 May 1993. Photo: @thobani_nzuza1 on Instagram (modified by author)

The 30-year-old South African actor, director, vocalist and dancer graduated with a bachelor's degree in drama. He gained public popularity for his Uzalo, DiepCity and eHostela series roles.

Dawn Thandeka King as Nomcebo Ngwenya

Dawn Thandeka King was born in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: @dawnthandeka_king on Instagram (modified by author)

Dawn is an award-winning actress, musician and social media personality. She won a SAFTA Award and a KZN Entertainment Award. The mother of five has starred in the series Uzalo, DiepCity and Inkaba.

Kere Nyawo as Bulelani Sokhulu

Kere's comedic character has amassed him a huge fan base. Photo: @MusaSmiley on Twitter, @iampopsthelegend on Instagram (modified by author)

Kere, a South African actor, is best known for playing Popeye on Zone 14. He also doubles up as a researcher for a Japanese platform, Mainichi News.

Sibonginkosi Tenza as Nandi Sokhulu

Tenza was born on 17 August 1999. Photo: @MichaelBucwa, @ZukisaQina on Twitter (modified by author)

Sibonginkosi Tenza (aged 24 as of 2023) was born on 17 August 1999 in KwaZulu-Natal. In 2022, she got a role to act in The Black Door, portraying the character of Nandi Mkhize.

Other cast members include:

Kabelo Thai as Pheko Motaung

Nonhlanhla Ngubeni as Matshidiso Mkhabela

Dikeledi Modupu as Nelly

Ontiretse Radipabe as Martha

Sibulele Ntlebi as Nolitha Sokhulu

Nonkululeko Mbatha as Thenji Sokhulu

Kwanda Manyathi as Velaphi Sokhulu

Nolwazi Kweyama as Enhle Mvubu

Khanyisani Kheswa as Mbuso Ngwenya

Isitha: The Enemy promises to take its viewers on a thrill ride that will keep them on the edges of their seats. So grab your popcorn and dive into family secrets, betrayal, revenge and redemption.

