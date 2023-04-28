eExtra Dayan, Destructive Beauty cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

Soapie lovers have a new show this year on eExtra, through the enticing supernatural tale Dayan, Destructive Beauty. This show brings all the elements that make for a binge-worthy show, including drama, plot twists, and romance. So, what is the show about, and who would enjoy it?

Even though the show is relatively new to local TV screens, it is already gathering significant attention and an ever-growing fanbase. Airing in the late afternoon slot of 15h50, replacing the season one repeat of Blue Venom Girl.

Premiering on local screens on 28 March 2023, the show is a Hindi series with a supernatural element to it, cultivating a new set of audiences that have a keen interest in the mystical world beyond the natural one. Here is what else you need to know about the latest binge-worthy show on eExtra.

Dayan, Destructive Beauty’s plot summary

Childhood sweethearts madly in love face a looming threat to their lives and town by an evil force. Who is the witch, and can the power couple save themselves and their loved ones from the danger that falls upon them?

Dayan, Destructive Beauty’s full story

The show is centred around a couple madly in love until a witch enters their lives and ruins their relationship bliss. Jhanvi Maurya, a young educated who is well-educated and passionate about family bonds, finds herself amid an evil force playing out in her hometown, causing mysterious and unexplained happenings.

With a looming threat to her life, she must unmask the dayan (witch) before it can cause further destruction. It is believed that it is somebody close to her. Her love interest and childhood friend, the wealthy Akarsh Chaudhary, helps her on her mission, but only after the two wed and promise to destroy the dayan together.

Later on in the story, surprising plot twists ensue. It is revealed that Asha, the family maid, is Akarsh's birth mother and that Akarsh himself is a dayan. Asha tries to kill Jhanvi but finds it difficult to do so as her son is in love with her.

Instead, Asha enlists the help of Saptroopa to help her son forget his beloved by erasing his memory. Saptroopa erases all traces of Jhanvi and gets Akarsh to marry her instead. The dayan then kills Jhanvi and offers her up as a sacrifice for immortality.

Dayan, Destructive Beauty’s episodes

The first few episodes are as follows:

Episode one: Jhanvi is surprised by a beautiful witch while travelling to Ujjain with her friends.

Episode two: Jhanvi tries to tell people a witch confronted her, but nobody believes her.

Episode three: Jhanvi falls off a cliff after seeing Veer change into a witch but is saved by Akarsh.

Episode four: Jhanvi is suspicious of Chandrika. Shreyansh tries to attack Jhanvi but is soon captured by Akarsh.

These are just teasers to show viewers a glimpse of what they can look forward to. For more episodes, check out the show during its running times.

Dayan, Destructive Beauty’s trailer

The trailer will give you some insight into what you can look forward to. You can find it on YouTube or enter a Google search where it will appear on the first page.

Dayan, Destructive Beauty is a show especially suited for viewers looking for a more supernatural show filled with all aspects that make a series entertaining, including shocking plot twists and an admirable love story. It airs Mondays to Fridays, so you can get your soapie fix daily.

