Who is Jagmeet Singh's wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu? The untold story

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu is an Indian fashion designer, entrepreneur, and activist. She is popularly known as Jagmeet Singh's wife. Jagmeet is a Canadian politician who has served as the New Democratic Party (NDP) leader since 2017.

Who is Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, and what is known about her? Find out the ups and downs of the life of Jagmeet Singh and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu.

Profile summary

Full name Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu Gender Female Date of birth 6th April 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Canada Current residence Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Asian Religion Sikhism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Jagmeet Singh Children 1 Profession Fashion designer, entrepreneur, activist Instagram @gurkirankaur_

Who is Jagmeet Singh's wife?

She is a fashion designer and entrepreneur born in India on 6th April 1990. Not much is known about Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu's parents, but her sister's name is Anupreet Sidhu. Her sister, Anupreet, is also a fashion designer, and together the sisters run and manage Jangiiro.

How old is Jagmeet Singh's wife?

Jagmeet Singh's wife's age is 32 years as of 2022. How old is Jagmeet? Her husband is 43 years this makes their age difference eleven years.

What does Jagmeet Singh's wife do?

She is a fashion designer who gained her interest in fashion when she was in college. After completing her fashion designing course, she began her fashion clothing line called Jangiiro, a clothing company that makes custom Punjabi garments.

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu designed her wedding attire. She is also a self-described humanitarian and entrepreneur. Besides her business endeavours, Gurkiran is a martial artist with a red belt in tae Kwon do.

As an activist and community organiser, Kaur has collaborated with Khalsa Relief, a global non-profit that offers aid to regions affected by natural disasters and armed conflicts.

When did Jagmeet Singh get married?

Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu got married on 22nd February 2018. Jagmeet proposed to his wife at the vegetarian restaurant where they had their first date, in front of friends, family, and media members that Singh had invited.

Is Jagmeet Singh's wife pregnant?

At the moment, Kaur is not pregnant. When is Jagmeet Singh's wife due? His wife was due on 3rd January this year. They had announced in August 2021 that they were expecting a child.

What is Jagmeet Singh's baby name?

The couple is blessed with a baby girl. Her name is Anhad Kaur. She is currently eight months old.

How tall is Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu?

Gurkiran Kaur's height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres), and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). She has black eyes and hair. Her body measurements are 34-26-36 inches (86-66-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu

She does international humanitarian work.

She graduated with a fashion degree from one of the colleges in Canada.

Her husband, Jagmeet Singh, is a Canadian politician who has served as the leader of the New Democratic Party since 2017.

Her husband is fluent in English, French, and Punjabi.

She enjoys going to political rallies with her husband.

She loves travelling.

She is a vegetarian.

Jagmeet Singh's wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, is active on her Instagram and keeps fans updated with their adventures. They are a newly married couple and enjoy living the rich and famous life in Canada.

