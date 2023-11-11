Famke Janssen is a Dutch actress and former fashion model best known for starring in How to Get Away with Murder, Endless and The Blacklist. She has received various accolades, including a Scream Award, a Saturn Award and a High Falls Film Festival Award for her natural talent. In 2008, Famke was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for Integrity by the United Nations.

Famke Janssen at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: UGC

Janssen made her career debut as a model at the age of 20. She signed with Elite Model Management and worked for Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Chanel and Victoria’s Secret. Nonetheless, Famke retired from modelling in 1992 to pursue an acting career.

Famke Janssen’s bio summary

Full name Famke Beumer Janssen Nickname Famke Gender Female Date of birth 5 November 1964 Age 59 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Amstelveen, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Columbia University Height in feet 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in kilograms 62 Weight in pounds 137 Body measurements in inches 36-25-35 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Kip Williams Siblings 2 Profession Actress and former model Years active 1984-1992 (Model) 1992- present (Actress) Net worth $20 million

How old is Famke Janssen?

Actress Famke Janssen at the Build Studio in New York City, USA. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: UGC

Famke Janssen (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 5 November 1964 in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Janssen has two sisters, actress Marjolein Beumer and film director Antoinette Beumer.

Regarding her education, Famke studied economics at the University of Amsterdam for a year after graduating high school. In the early 1990s, she enrolled at Columbia University’s School of General Studies to study creative writing and literature.

Who is Famke Janssen’s ex-spouse?

In 1995, Janssen exchanged nuptials with writer and director Kip Williams, son of architect Tod Williams. However, the duo divorced in 2000 after being married for five years, citing irreconcilable differences.

Does Famke Janssen have a child?

Famke stated that she does not want to have kids. In July 2008, the actress said:

Often, when women don’t want children, people think it’s connected to being ambitious and not wanting to take that time out of your life. I’m not sure what it is. It has nothing to do with I don’t like children. I love children, but it was just something I never looked for.

Famke Janssen’s plastic surgery

Famke Janssen at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: UGC

It is unclear what work she has done, but it is evident that the actress underwent plastic surgery to change her appearance. Janssen's plastic surgery results were not as great as expected. When she debuted her new look on the show The Capture, fans' reactions were not the best.

Professional career

With a career spanning over three decades, Famke has starred in various films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

Fathers & Sons (1992)

(1992) Lord of Illusions (1995)

(1995) Dead Girl (1996)

(1996) Deep Rising (1998)

Actress Famke Janssen at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: UGC

Made (2001)

(2001) Eulogy (2004)

(2004) The Ten (2007)

(2007) Taken (2008)

(2008) The Farm (2009)

(2009) All I Wish (2007)

(2007) Robot Chicken (2016)

(2016) Primal (2019)

(2019) The Capture (2019)

(2019) The Vault (2021)

(2021) Locked In (2023)

How much is Famke Janssen’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Famke has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting and modelling careers.

Famke Janssen’s profiles

Famke Janssen at the Anaheim Convention Centre in Anaheim, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: UGC

The Netherlands native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Famke Janssen is an actress who has remained relevant throughout her career. She has delivered mind-blowing performances to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Drew Starkey's biography: Age, relationship status, real name, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly recently published lesser-known facts about Drew Starkey, a renowned American on-screen star. He is famously known for starring in The Terminal List, Ozark and The Resident.

The actor's international recognition came in 2020 after appearing in the highly successful Netflix series Outer Banks. Since then, he has appeared in several more films and TV projects.

Source: Briefly News