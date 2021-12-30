Who is Mila Malenkov? Everything you need to know about the content creator

No one would know when luck would come knocking unless they keep trying. Mila Malenkov has been a Yoga instructor for more than ten years, but it was until 2020 when she posted her first tutorials on her YouTube channel that she picked popularity. The content creator has continued to gain fame both on her profiles and in real life from then on.

Patrycja Kiak is a renowned YouTuber and yoga tutor. Photo: @milamlenkov

Mila Malenkov is a renowned YouTuber and yoga tutor. In addition, she is one of the top multitalented web stars and she is also skilled in cooking and modelling. Her YouTube channels have gained popularity within a short time. The Miami based YouTuber has also made a name on Instagram with over 10k followers at the time of writing this.

Mila Malenkov's profile summary

Full Name: Patrycja Kiak

Patrycja Kiak Celebrated name: Mila Malenkov

Mila Malenkov Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Age: 38 years as of 2022

38 years as of 2022 Year of birth: 1984

1984 Place of birth: Krakow, America

Krakow, America Gender: Female

Female Hometown : Krakow

: Krakow Current residence: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Profession: YouTuber, Yoga instructor

YouTuber, Yoga instructor Years active : 2020 to present

: 2020 to present Height: 5 feet

5 feet Hobby : Singing, workouts

: Singing, workouts Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Marital status: Single

Single Instagram : @milamalenkov

: @milamalenkov Twitter: @MilaMlenkov

@MilaMlenkov YouTube: Mila Malenkov

Mila Malenkov Facebook: @Mila-Malenkov

@Mila-Malenkov Net worth: Approximately $2 million

Mila Malenkov’s biography

Patrycja was born in Krakow, America in 1984. She lived in Krakow until 2012 when she relocated to Thailand, then Australia. Currently, the star resides in Miami, Florida. Not much is known about her family or education background.

Patrycja was born in Krakow, America in 1984. Photo: @milamlenkov

Career

Patrycja started her career as a certified yoga tutor. However, she rose to fame in 2020 after launching her self-titled YouTube channel. Within a short time, the channel gained popularity. As of 2021, the channel has acquired more than 350k subscribers.

Patrycja uses the channel to post workout routines. In addition, she uses the platform to provide a review for bikinis, lingerie, dresses, activewear and other assorted apparel. As a perfect way of attracting more viewers and advertising herself, she has multiple YouTube channels with different content.

Besides yoga tutorials, Patrycja is a fitness model. The model maintains her body by singing, meditation, yoga practices and workouts. Patrycja is also a content creator on her Try on Haul channel. Her content has continuously captured her viewers’ attention.

Mila Malenkov's profiles

Patrycja is very active on social media. Her busiest page is Instagram, where she has over 30k followers. In addition, her YouTube channel has more than 350k subscribers at the time of writing.

Patrycja is also on Onlyfans. Her uploads on the page are strictly for adults. For that reason, Mila Malenkov’s Onlyfans page charges a subscription fee of approximately $9 for 30 days.

Mila Malenkov's net worth

Kiak mainly earns her income from social media subscriptions, modelling and Yoga tutorials. Photo: @milamlenkov

Patrycja Kiak mainly earns her income from social media subscriptions, modelling and Yoga tutorials. The YouTuber’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million as of 2021.

Mila Malenkov’s fast facts

What is Mila Malenkov’s age? She was born in 1984. She is, therefore, 37 years old as of 2021. What is Mila Malenkov’s nationality? She was born in America, making her an American. What are the charges for Mila Malenkov’s Onlyfans subscription? The page charges a subscription fee of approximately $9 for 30 days. Who is Mila Malenkov’s boyfriend? Although she keeps her life private, she doesn't seem to be engaged to anyone; she is single. What is Patrycja Kiak’s net worth? The YouTuber’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million as of 2021. What is Mila Malenkov’s height? She is 5 feet tall.

Mila Malenkov is a young upcoming webstar and fitness model who has worked tirelessly to defend her popularity on YouTube since her channel onset. She does not shy off to comment on intimate clothing, which has contributed significantly to her viewers' attention.

