PSL champions have announced the signing of 19-year-old defender Asekho Tiwani from Sekhukhune United

The teenager joins Arthur Sales, Kabomelo Kodisang and Kegan Johannes as new players at Masandawana

Local fans applauded the signing on social media as they praised Sundowns for signing the talented youngster

Defender Asekho Tiwani is living his dream after joining Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: asekho_tiwani05

Source: Instagram

Asekho Tiwani has achieved a boyhood dream by signing for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns from Sekhukhune United on Friday, 26 July 2024.

The 19-year-old left-back joins Masandawana after a breakthrough season at Babino Nako, which attracted interest from European clubs.

Asekho Tiwani is living his dream

Tiwani speaks about joining Sundowns in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking on Sundowns’ Twitter (X) profile, the defender said he is living his dream after joining the club, which also signed Brazilian striker Arthur Sales from Belgian side Lommel.

Tiwani said:

“I think it’s a dream that any youngster wishes to come across to play for a big team like Mamelodi Sundowns. To this day, I still do not believe that they’d be such a massive change in my life. My name is Asekho Tiwani, and I am proud to be Yellow.”

Tiwani is Sundowns’ fourth signing during the off-season after the arrival of Sales, SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes and Portugal-based winger Kobamelo Kodisang.

Fans are excited about Tiwani

Local football fans welcomed Tiwani to Sundowns on social media and praised the PSL champions for investing in youth ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Sfiso Mohlala welcomed the new signing:

“Welcome, Asekho.”

Maliviwe Mv Yung is excited:

“This is the real deal.”

Balosang Medupe praised Sundowns:

“Interesting to see Sundowns signing youngsters. Welcome, boy.”

Thokozani Simelane Ashan wished Tiwani well:

“All the best.”

Lebogang Showstatiq Malatjie praised Sundowns:

“This is what football means to those who believe in it.”

Kegan Johannes said he was drawn to Mamelodi Sundowns

As reported by Briefly News, new Mamelodi Sundowns signing Kegan Johannes said he chose to join the PSL champions because of their winning culture.

Despite interest from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, the talented 23-year-old defender left SuperSport United for crosstown rivals Sundowns.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News