South Africans are buzzing with excitement following the reports that American rapper Rakim Mayers, popularly known as A$AP Rocky, has South African heritage.

A$AP Rocky’s grandparents allegedly migrated to the USA from SA. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris and Jeff Spicer

A$AP Rocky's maternal grandparents are South Africans

Popular rapper A$AP Rocky has been making headlines in the past few days after he was found not guilty in his assault case. A social media user shocked fans with a post that revealed that A$AP Rocky's grandparents are originally from South Africa.

According to the post, the rapper's mother, Reneè Black's parents, migrated to the US from Mzansi. The post read:

"Guys ASAP Rocky's grandparents are South African that is so random. 😭✋🏽"

Fans respond to the news of A$AP Rocky's grandparents

Social media users could not believe that A$AP Rocky has South African heritage. Many joked about being related to Rihanna's sons, RZA and Riot.

@Pretty__Geek commented:

"Sooooo we are related to Rihanna’s kids?? I’ll take it."

@Kamo_the_mystic wrote:

"Rihanna must bring the kids home for imbeleko."

@EliahHunt added:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣yes we must slaughter a goat for those two boys."

@MsValoyi wrote:

"That's why he is a gold digger it's a South African men thing."

@mirandabeta4741 added:

"That's why his son looks like Vuyani from my neighbourhood."

@EliahHunt said:

"His mother's side of the family is SAn, his dad is from Barbados."

@JellyfromtheB added:

"That explains why he was Chilling with Maglera Doe boy and Ricky Rick."

Fans reacted to reports that A$AP Rocky’s grandparents are allegedly South African. Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

A timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started as friends and colleagues, collaborating on tracks like Cockiness (Love It). Rocky also opened for Riri on her Diamonds Tour in 2013. They have also worked together on several projects, including featuring in each other's music videos.

Rumours about their relationship started swelling up in 2019 after they attended the British Fashion Awards together. A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship during an interview with GQ IN 2021.

The couple welcomed their first son in May 2022 and their second son in August 2023. The couple has opened up about parenting in several interviews. The couple has also been praised for standing together during A$AP Rocky's assault trial.

