Rihanna is currently enjoying every moment of motherhood. The Diamonds singer recently stepped out with her baby daddy A$AP Rocky for the launch of her latest sneaker range and raved about her children and partner.

Rihanna opened up about seeing A$AP Rocky as a father to RZA and Riot. image: Gotham/GC Images and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna talks about A$AP Rocky as a father

Award-winning singer and business mogul Rihanna recently told the world how her partner Rakim Mayers, popularly known as A$AP Rocky has been handling fatherhood.

Speaking during an interview shared by The Shaderoom on Instagram, the singer talked about her family life and joked about her sons' foreheads. Rihanna who shares RZA and Riot with the Praise The Lord hitmaker said she has always wanted to have a family and raise her children well. Joking about her sons' facial features, Rih said she was surprised her other son didn't inherit her facial features. She said:

“The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA. Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure [this is my baby]?’ You can’t lose this thing!”

The star also praised her man for being a dedicated father. The Umbrella singer said she now loves him differently as a father.

“It’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving dad. And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background actor, I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently, and I love to see it.”

Rihanna's fans react to her interview

Fans love seeing their favourite singer in love and happy. Many wished her well in her relationship with A$AP Rocky.

@theeecomeescobar said:

"Not gone lie Rihanna mid asf."

@markuplo commented:

"…Thank god she dodged that cornball Drake like the plague."

@sounds_from_yyby added:

"She said MY kids.....its deep! Nooo its his seed he gave to you sista..thats his kids first...thus saith the lord..we been taught wrong."

@vibelike_shenn noted:

"One thing Caribbean parent gonna do is troll they kids. You gotta have tough skin with Caribbean parents."

@luvvvheaven saic:

"Just curious why he didn’t marry this queen yet .. 2 babies back to back ? Years in dating ? She’s a millionaire or billionaire.. im sure she’s a amazing woman n mother.. that wouldn’t been my question . Maybe they don’t want marriage idk im not a huge fan of neither so idk if they spoke about it already im just genuinely curious."

