Lady Du's new business update thrilled Mzansi as she announced her second @wawalabeauty1 franchise in Vosloorus is nearly complete

Sharing the news on Instagram, the award-winning star highlighted her investment's success and the breaks it provides in her busy life

Fans praised Lady Du's work ethic and found inspiration in her achievements, expressing their admiration and support on social media

Lady Du is all about making major money moves. The star who has inspired Mzansi with her work ethic shared an update about her new business that will be opening soon.

Lady Du Shares has updated fans about her new business. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lady Du updates Mzansi about her business

Anyone who follows Lady Du knows how she is always preaching about empowerment. The star, who previously revealed that she has several businesses and employs many people, announced that her second business is about to open.

Taking to her Instagram page, the award-winning star shared a glimpse of the business, which is still under construction. Part of her post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I'm so happy to announce that my second @wawalabeauty1 franchise in Vosloorus 🙌🏼 is 99% done and will be opening soon; I'm so happy that I invested all my money on something that has managed to give me breaks in between my busy life."

Fans congratulate Lady Du

Social media users praised Lady Du for her work ethic. Many said the musician ispires them to work harder.

@sikelela185 said:

"Thank you for bringing your hard work closer home Im definitely going to be supporting 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥u most def look stunning❤️❤️"

@minolah777 commented:

"Proud of you ❤️"

@sai.nt_jamal commented:

"The future has always been female. 🙌"

@marii_maradonna added:

"You deserve all the good sh!t happening."

@rappyvilla said:

"Biggest hustler❤️🙌🔥"

@khanya_greens wrote:

"Love to see it Shlobo 😍 Looking gorgeous ❤️‍🔥🫶🏽"

Kabza De Small postpones the opening of his club, Pianohub

Briefly News reported that Mzansi will have to wait a little longer for Amapiano star Kabza De Small's much-awaited club opening. The celeb issued a statement confirming that his joint, Pianohub, could not be opened on the previously stated date due to unforeseen delays.

Kabza De Small has announced that he is pushing back the opening date for his club, Pianohub, after facing a few construction delays. The star issued a statement on his social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News