Al Ahly’s Taher Mohamed broke the deadlock with a powerful 24th-minute goal

Mamelodi Sundowns were left frustrated when a potential penalty for a Lucas Ribeiro foul in the box was overturned by the Video Assistant Referee in the 67th minute

In the 88th minute, Sundowns were gifted a crucial equaliser via an own goal from Yasser Ibrahim, putting them ahead on away goals and securing their spot in the final

Mamelodi Sundowns stunned Al Ahly in their own backyard to book a place in the CAF Champions League final, edging the Egyptian giants on away goals after a dramatic 1-1 draw in Cairo. In a pulsating semi-final clash, the Brazilians held their nerve, with a late own goal cancelling out Taher Mohamed’s opener and sending the South African side through to the final in thrilling fashion.

The game kicked off with electric energy as both teams sought an early breakthrough, having played out a goalless draw in the first leg in Pretoria last week. By the 5th minute, it was clear this would be a fiercely contested encounter, with neither side willing to give an inch in the opening exchanges. Both teams came out strong, refusing to back down in what promised to be a tightly fought contest.

Tashreeq threatens early on

Just a minute later, Sundowns forward Tashreeq Morris signalled his intent, unleashing a powerful left-footed strike that whistled just wide of the upright. It served as an early warning to the hosts—Miguel Cardoso's side had not come to Cairo merely to make up the numbers.

Taher Mohamed breaks the deadlock

In the 24th minute, the breakthrough came — and it was a moment of sheer quality. Al Ahly’s Taher Mohamed unleashed a thunderous strike that flew past Ronwen Williams, giving the Red Devils a crucial lead. The strike not only shook the net but also the momentum of the game, placing the Egyptians ahead 2-1 on aggregate.

Williams keeps Sundowns in the game

Al Ahly looked to capitalise on their lead, but Ronwen Williams had other ideas. In the 33rd minute, the Sundowns shot-stopper made a sharp save at the near post, denying what could have been a second goal for the hosts and keeping the tie within reach for the South Africans.

VAR denies Sundowns crucial penalty shout

In the 67th minute, Mamelodi Sundowns were left frustrated after Lucas Ribeiro appeared to be brought down inside the penalty area. The referee initially waved play on, but the incident was referred to the Video Assistant Referee for a closer look. After reviewing the footage, the official stood by the original decision and chose not to award the penalty, much to the dismay of the visiting side.

Late drama as Sundowns silence Cairo

With the clock ticking down and the Red Devils appearing to edge closer to the final, Sundowns delivered a stunning twist. In the 88th minute, pressure from the visitors forced Yasser Ibrahim into an unfortunate own goal, levelling the score at 1-1 on the night. The goal sent shockwaves through the Cairo International Stadium and crucially put Sundowns ahead on the away goals rule. Al Ahly threw everything forward in the dying minutes, but Sundowns stood tall, defending with grit to seal a dramatic passage to the CAF Champions League final.

Sundowns progress, Al Ahly bow out

Record African champions Al Ahly proved their pedigree once again with a valiant performance, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the late heartbreak. For Mamelodi Sundowns, the result marks a massive continental statement — advancing at the expense of one of Africa’s most decorated sides. Sundowns now await the winner of the clash between Orlando Pirates and Pyramids, with a potential all-South African final becoming increasingly likely.

