Mamelodi Sundowns failed to make use of their home advantage as they were held to a goalless draw by Al Ahly in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier Soccer League giants welcomed the defending champions to Loftus Versfeld Stadium but failed to secure a first-leg advantage before travelling to Egypt next week.

Sundowns held by Al Ahly in South Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns were the better side at the start of the match in terms of possession, with the hosts looking strong in the build-up during the opening five minutes.

The Pretoria giants had the first shot of the match in the 11th minute after Teboho Mokoena lined up his trademark long-range effort, but his shot rose over the bar.

Al Ahly also had their first threat on Ronwen Williams' goal in the 16th minute, but the South African shot-stopper comfortably claimed the ball before launching a counter-attack.

The Red Devils continued to get closer to Sundowns' goal, as Williams was tested again on the half-hour mark, but the Masandawana captain was in the right position to save Emam Ashour's header.

In the final minute of the first half, Al Ahly got their best chance of the match. Ashour crossed the ball from the left wing, but Nejc Gradisar's header hit the bar with Williams completely beaten.

The first half ended goalless, with Sundowns dominating possession while the Egyptian giants created the better goalscoring chances.

It was a cagey second half, with both teams trying to prevent each other from creating clear-cut opportunities. Grant Kekana made a fantastic defensive block in Sundowns' box to deny the Red Devils' attempt on goal.

Al Ahly had the ball in the back of the net after over 70 minutes of play, but it was disallowed for offside.

Themba Zwane, who just came back from injury and also signed a new contract, came on in the second half but couldn't spur Masandawana to a win.

Marcelo Allende tried a long-range shot from outside the box, but his effort went over the bar.

In added time, the Egyptian giants had the ball in the net again, but Achraf Bencharki was ruled offside.

The match ended goalless with all to play for in the second leg for both teams, but Al Ahly would be at an advantage as they would be playing in front of their fans in the Cairo International Stadium on Friday April 25, 2025.

