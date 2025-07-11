The drama on The Real Housewives of Durban just keeps reaching new heights with the release of never-before-seen footage

Season 5 housewife Minnie Ntuli assaulted Londie London during a heated confrontation between the two

The video of the attack has gone viral, and fans are calling for Showmax to take a stand against the bullying

'The Real Housewives of Durban' stars Minnie Ntuli and Londie London got into a heated argument.

Minnie Ntuli assaults Londie London

Shu, the drama between Minnie Ntuli and Londie London was more intense than anyone could imagine. Never-before-seen footage of The Real Housewives of Durban had netizens' blood boiling.

Season 5 saw the return of singer and businesswoman Londie London and a new face getting introduced, radio presenter Minnie Ntuli. The ladies never saw eye to eye and would often clash.

Now, unseen footage has just sent some of Londie's fans off the rails, and they demand that Ntuli not be brought back on the show. In the video, Ntuli and Londie had a heated back-and-forth about their differences. What angered Ntuli was the mere mention of her parents. So she proceeded to finger-push Londie's face and slam a pillow. Ntuli screamed in Londie's face, but the singer remained calm and reserved.

The Gagasi FM presenter continued to accuse Londie of sleeping her way to the top. Maintaining that she worked extremely hard to be where she is.

The video clip was shared by X user @realraspyy, who was disappointed and heartbroken for Londie.

Minnie sets record straight on beef with Londie

Ntuli previously told Briefly News that there was no prior bad blood between her and Londie.

"There’s no dramatic backstory or secret feud. What happened between us happened on the show, in real time, and, unfortunately, it spiralled. Emotions were high, egos were bruised, and communication broke down.

"I’ve since reflected and reached out privately to apologise. What viewers saw wasn’t the full picture, but my actions in those moments are on me."

Minnie Ntuli told her side of the story in her beef with Londie.

Fans demand that Showmax intervene

A video of the attack has gone viral, with fans calling for Showmax to take a stand against the bullying suffered by Londie. Others do not wish for Minnie to return to Season 6.

@SthembiD said:

"Londie is definitely a better person than me. She has self-control for days. That finger on my forehead will have me reacting instantly."

@thandomasanabo asked:

"And production let Minnie get so close to Londie? Repeatedly? No ways! What about employee safety?"

@Likonithemba stated:

"I have a temper exactly like Londie's. I don't even argue, I just leave."

@viwenjikelana stated:

"I think I have anger issues because that finger? I was going to bite it."

@iThando stated:

"Girls like Londi are dangerous, especially with her contacts."

@Modipadi_W argued:

"Minnie is a meanie. You can tell she is from the streets. No class at all."

@Lloyd_senior stated:

"Minnie doesn’t deserve to be on The Real Housewives. She belongs to the streets."

Minnie confesses to Nonku letter

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio personality Minnie Ntuli confessed to writing the letter that made Nonku angry on the last episode of RHOD.

The Gagasi FM star admitted to this during her recent interview, where she was sharing her side of the story.

