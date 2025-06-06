The drama The Real Housewives of Durban has escalated in this recent episode, and it all brewed between Londie London and Minnie Ntuli

Netizens went on social media and accused Minnie of “de-classing” the show with her unruly behaviour

Many viewers flooded the comment section with their reactions to the beef between Minnie and Londie

Minnie was accused of being ghetto on 'RHOD.' Image: @gagasifm

Bathong! Just when you thought the beef was resolved, then, boom, Londie London and Minnie are still at it once again.

In the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Durban, Minnie and Londie were seen having another altercation, which almost turned violent as Ntuli insulted the influencer on how she makes her money.

Minnie was also seen taking a champagne bottle to allegedly smash Londie London's gay bestie, Q, for what he had said to her; however, an online user @6uhle didn't hold back and accused the Gagasi FM host of "de-classing" the show with her ghetto behaviour.

See the post below:

Netizens agree that Minnie is ghetto

Many netizens didn't hold back as they also flooded the comment section with their reactions to Minnie's recent unruly behaviour. Here's what they had to say:

@SthembiD commented:

"MojaLove type of content ...Uyajola99."

@modise___ said:

"Did I see her carry a bottle to attack Londie? She thought she ate, but she actually looked ghetto."

@MbaliNk09783585 responded:

"It’s giving love and hip-hop, those ghetto females, but in terms of the real housewives, they all wouldn’t survive the housewives of Atlanta when they still had Nene."

@Amina_Mallow replied:

"De-classing the show, you say? Maybe you guys only watch local Real Housewives. No wonder local ones are all a flop."

@OnNontando wrote:

"Minnie has never even been engaged. What is she doing here??? How she swung the champagne bottle, am I watching MojaLove by mistake? How did I end up on MojaLove."

@TiredOfWorking8 shared:

"Rumour has it this is the real her, she's toxic af, used to ill treat her sisters and beat them, and they would call police on her because she's unruly, lentombazane she wasn't raised well, even her parents are tired, shame uyigeja nje."

Netizens weren't happy with the unruly behaviour on 'RHOD.' Image: @showmax

