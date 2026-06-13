Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has singled out his side's lack of cutting edge in attack as the main concern that must be addressed before their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A encounter against the Czech Republic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 18.

South Africa head into the fixture looking to bounce back after suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat to tournament co-hosts Mexico in their opening match at Estadio Azteca on Thursday. Bafana's task was made even more difficult after Sphelele Sithole and vice-captain Themba Zwane were both shown red cards, forcing the team to finish the contest with only nine men on the field.

Sithole and Zwane will now miss the clash against the Czech Republic through suspension. Mexico also ended the match a player short after Brazilian referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio dismissed defender Cesar Montes late in the game.

It was a turbulent beginning to South Africa's World Cup campaign, leaving Broos' men under pressure to collect positive results from their remaining Group A fixtures against the Czech Republic and South Korea if they hope to progress.

Broos' unexpected attacking approach vs Mexico

Against Mexico, Broos adopted a cautious tactical setup, deploying five defenders and two holding midfielders. However, his attacking selection caught many by surprise and ultimately failed to deliver.

Jayden Adams was entrusted with the role behind strikers Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners, but the trio struggled to make an impact as South Africa's midfield lacked the creativity needed to provide quality service in the final third.

Many had anticipated that Broos would stick with the more familiar formula by fielding natural wingers Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi, while either Themba Zwane or Relebohile Mofokeng operated centrally behind a lone forward.

Broos on what Bafana need to improve

Speaking after the defeat, Broos praised his team's defensive display but acknowledged that their attacking play fell below the required standard.

"I have to tell you that we played a good game. I saw a desperate Mexico. In some moments in the game, they didn't know what to do with the ball," Broos said.

"The organisation was perfect defensively, but on the other side, offensively, I think we have to improve. There were some opportunities with the last pass, or the running of our players was not the right one. So I think this is something to improve in the next few days, then I'm sure we can play the same game but be better offensively to have a better result.

"There are still seven days, so those guys are professionals. I think if you can't recuperate in seven days for another game, that should be a little bit ridiculous.

"So, I don't think it will be a problem. I think we need the next two days to get over that disappointment and also the fatigue. But from Saturday to Sunday, the guys will be ready again to have some good training.

"Also, again, we have to work on our offensive game because it was not enough today [Thursday]."

Broos reacts to Sithole, Zwane's red cards

Briefly News earlier reported that Broos shared his thoughts on Sithole and Zwane being sent off in Bafana Bafana's defeat against Mexico in their World Cup opener.

The Belgian also reacted to the performance of the South African national team in their first game in the global football competition.

Source: Briefly News