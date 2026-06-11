A nine-man Bafana Bafana side suffered a 2–0 defeat to 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Mexico in the opening match of the tournament at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

Goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez secured maximum points for the hosts, who delivered a commanding performance under Javier Aguirre.

Hugo Broos set up his team in a compact 5-3-2 formation, clearly prioritising defensive solidity while keeping two strikers forward to exploit counter-attacking opportunities.

Bafana Bafana were reduced to 10 players shortly after the restart when Sithole received a straight red card for a last-man foul on Brian Gutiérrez in the 49th minute.

The situation deteriorated further in the closing stages as South Africa ended the match with nine men after substitute Themba Zwane was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident following a VAR review, capping a disappointing outing in which Bafana failed to trouble the Mexican side.

Why Zwane was sent off

According to the rules of the game, Zwane's hitting the Mexican player on the face after passing the ball is seen as violent conduct, and in today's game, it is given as a red card.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about the red card shown to Zwane after playing just 23 minutes.

Denzyl

This ref is joking, it's pointless!!! The first goal for Mexico was clearly offside before the foul was committed, and no intervention. Now, suddenly, they want to get involved when a Mexican player clearly fouled Zwane.

Mo Bongoluv

You should review or protest that red Card cos how was he supposed to play, since the Mexican player was blocking him.

Sdi-t Ncwane

Hand on the opponent's face is a red card/

Xolavas Elsharawy

I think they have to review this rule because it wasn't a clear slap, a yellow card was enough.

Farm.Inspo

Disadvantages of playing in a league that has no VAR, he thought he could get away with it.

Jay Steps

The red card, I think, should be awarded for such an act on the field. It looks like a deliberate act, with a "hand" in a "football" game. A tackle/kick/step would've made it lighter and got a Yellow card for dangerous foul play.

Source: Briefly News