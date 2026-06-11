Mexico Coach Says ‘I Hate You’ Before Predicting Major Move for Relebohile Mofokeng
- A light-hearted comment from Mexico's coach ahead of the World Cup opener has caught the attention of South African football fans
- The experienced tactician shared his thoughts on Bafana Bafana and singled out one player for special mention
- His remarks before kick-off have added another talking point to a highly anticipated clash between the two nations
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Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico has received an added dose of intrigue after Mexico coach Javier Aguirre jokingly told South Africans that he "hates" them, before praising Relebohile Mofokeng and predicting a move to Europe for the Orlando Pirates star.
The hosts face South Africa later on tonight, 11 June 2026, in a repeat of the opening fixture of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Speaking before the match, Aguirre reflected on South Africa's victory over Egypt at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations while also expressing admiration for Hugo Broos' side.
Mexico coach recalls painful AFCON defeat
During his pre-match media briefing, Aguirre jokingly referenced his spell as Egypt coach and the hosts' elimination from the 2019 AFCON tournament. Addressing South African journalists, he said:
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"You beat us in the cup and I hate you for that."
The experienced coach quickly clarified his respect for Bafana Bafana, adding:
"It's eleven against eleven, and we are very respectful of our rivals."
Aguirre also highlighted the progress made by South African football over recent years.
"South Africa have done well. They are a fierce team, not exactly with an African style, but a mix with European football," he said.
Javier Aguirre predicts Europe move for Mofokeng
Aguirre reserved special praise for 21-year-old Mofokeng, who enjoyed a standout campaign with Orlando Pirates.
The Mexican tactician compared the winger to teenage Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora and suggested Europe could be his next destination.
"A lot of them have grown together, and they've done well in the Africa Cup. Mofokeng, I really like him. He'll go to Europe, he's like Mora, a real player," Aguirre said.
The comments echoed remarks reported by Mexican outlet Somos Deportrece, where Aguirre said he loved Mofokeng's talent and believed the South African star was destined for European football.
Hugo Broos earns respect from Mexico boss
Aguirre also praised Broos for building a competitive national team around players from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
"I respect Hugo Broos very much," he said.
"He gave the South Africa team a big structure, and he has had these Orlando Pirates players, these Mamelodi Sundowns players since they were young."
The former Atlético Madrid coach added that many of the players have developed together over several years, making South Africa a difficult opponent despite Mexico's status as hosts.
With the kick-off approaching, Aguirre's comments have added another storyline to one of the most anticipated opening matches of the tournament.
While the Mexico coach jokingly revisited an old AFCON disappointment, his strongest message was one of respect for Bafana Bafana, Broos and particularly Mofokeng, whom he believes has the quality to succeed in Europe.
Young South African lands dream FIFA World Cup role
Briefly News previously reported that a 10-year-old football fan from Johannesburg, Luca Human-Maré, secured a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The young supporter was selected as an official FIFA match ball carrier after impressing judges in a competition. His role will place him on the pitch before kick-off, giving him a front-row seat to football's biggest stage while proudly representing South Africa.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).