Sizwe Dhlomo's playful response to Julius Malema's comments on Podcast and Chill caught the attention of X users

Malema claimed Podcast and Chill is designed to depoliticise young people and promote alcohol consumption

X users were divided, with some agreeing with Malema while others defended MacG and his popular podcast

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts as Julius Malema shades 'Podcast And Chill'. X users weigh in. Image: Sizwe Dhlomo and Julius Malema

Source: Instagram

Julius Malema has social media buzzing after taking aim at MacG's Podcast and Chill. In a viral video, the EFF leader claimed the podcast is designed to depoliticise young people, encourage alcohol consumption and promote a culture of speaking loosely while calling themselves chillers.

He also questioned why the hosts think

"wearing flip-flops is special."

The clip soon caught Sizwe Dhlomo's attention, and his reaction became part of the growing online discussion.

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Sizwe Dhlomo joins the online conversation

A video shared by @PulseOnlineInfo captured Malema sharing his thoughts on Podcast and Chill and its influence on young South Africans.

Sizwe Dhlomo responded with a short but cheeky post:

"Eh, what's going on now? Lol!"

His light-hearted reaction quickly caught the attention of X users, who flooded the comment section with mixed opinions about Malema's remarks.

See the viral clip in the X post below:

South Africans split over Malema's remarks

Some users felt Malema was unfairly targeting MacG.

@fonzooe commented:

"He has run out of people to blame. Since when had anybody looked to MacG for political nuance?"

@KatlegoVeer added:

"If wearing flip flops and drinking a beer is a threat to the revolution, then the revolution is in real trouble."

Others agreed with the EFF leader.

@big_SAUCEEY wrote:

"What he's saying is TRUE. I never got what young people learn from McG and his podcast."

Debate continues on social media

Sizwe Dhlomo's brief response got X users talking. Image: Sizwe Dhlomo

Source: Getty Images

Another user, @thembadubazana, suggested Malema was upset because of comments previously made about him on Podcast and Chill.

While @Xolisa1222016 argued:

"The culture of speaking loosely and disrespect is associated with him and his minions, when naledi chirwa was shouting futsek to our president and uttering words like mfana ke mfana was that not speaking loosely?"

Although opinions remained sharply divided, one thing was clear: Malema's remarks struck a nerve online.

Sizwe Dhlomo's amused response became part of the already heated conversation, with South Africans continuing to debate whether the EFF leader was making a fair point or taking an unnecessary swipe at one of the country's biggest podcasts.

Malema's claims prompt Penuel's response

Recently Briefly News reported that Penuel Mlotshwa has responded after Julius Malema alleged that he does not pay child maintenance. Addressing the claims, Penuel admitted that he had been wrong in the past and acknowledged his mistakes, while explaining that he has since taken responsibility.

His response came after Malema's remarks gained traction online, with social media users weighing in on the public exchange and debating accountability.

Source: Briefly News