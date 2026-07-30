The Bulls have been forced into another reshuffle after three key players were ruled out for the remainder of the campaign

Phiwe Nomlomo has explained why injuries continue to pile up as the season gathers pace

A fresh group of young players could now be handed a chance to help revive the Bulls' Currie Cup challenge

Bulls' Currie Cup hopes dealt another major setback. Image: BlueBullsRugby

Source: Twitter

The Bulls' injury problems have taken another turn after three players were ruled out for the rest of the 2026 Currie Cup season, leaving head coach Phiwe Nomlomo without his captain and two experienced squad members.

The latest setback comes as the Pretoria side prepares to face the Lions on Saturday, 1 August. The Bulls are still searching for their first victory of the campaign.

Bulls confirm three season-ending injuries

According to Rugby365, hooker Shaun Schuurmann and centre PA van Niekerk have both suffered serious knee injuries, while captain Nama Xaba's campaign has ended after he broke a finger.

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Speaking to the media, Nomlomo said:

"We saw Shaun leave the field pretty early. That's his season pretty done for us."

He added:

"We also saw PA leave in the first half. Unfortunately, that's also his season over."

Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg will take over the captaincy for the remainder of the competition.

Phiwe Nomlomo opens up on Bulls' squad challenges

The injury list also includes JJ Theron and Neil Le Roux, while Devon Williams remains doubtful for this weekend's fixture. Nomlomo said balancing commitments across multiple teams has tested the union's resources.

"We're servicing three teams at the moment. So it's all hands on deck... Our depth is really tested," he said.

World champion youngsters set to bolster Bulls

Nomlomo confirmed players from South Africa's World Rugby Under-20 Championship-winning squad will return to strengthen the Currie Cup side.

The added depth could prove vital as the Bulls attempt to bounce back after consecutive defeats to Boland and Griquas.

Bulls warn fans about fake social media rumours

Briefly News also reported that the Vodacom Bulls recently dismissed viral social media claims alleging that one of the franchise's mascot performers had died in a tragic accident.

The club described the reports as false and urged supporters to rely on its official communication channels for updates.

Source: Briefly News